The Funky Indian in Pudsey has been shortlisted in the Just Eat Restaurant Awards, formerly the British Takeaway Awards, in the Best Takeaway in Yorkshire category.

The Punjabi restaurant is going up against All Starz and Five Food, both in Halifax, and Munchies in Sheffield in a public vote. The winner will be announced in a ceremony next year.

Having experienced health issues, owner Jazz Gill opened The Funky Indian so that could work around his own health needs and support his family. Recognising that some health issues and disabilities are invisible, he consulted with the local community and launched inclusive two-hour family dining sessions - with lowered music, sensory lighting and staff on hand to help.

The Funky Indian in Pudsey has been shortlisted in the Just Eat Takeaway Awards - and a public vote is now live

Jazz is now hoping to come away with a coveted Just Eat Restaurant Award trophy. Regional winners will each receive a £1,000 cash prize and the overall ‘Best Takeaway in Britain’ winner will receive a further £5,000.

Just Eat marketing director Victoria Gold said: “This year, we’re excited to be inviting more restaurants to get involved in our highly coveted Just Eat Restaurant Awards, so that food lovers across the country can support their favourites.

"While the name has changed and we’ve refreshed our look to a joyful orange, our mission remains the same. We’re still here to recognise the hardworking individuals behind Britain’s best food spots and champion passion, dedication and above all, unforgettable food.”

Now in its seventh year, Just Eat’s awards champion Britain’s favourite food spots and the people that make them a success - from those who are going above and beyond in helping their local communities, to those advancing their sustainability efforts.

There are 18 different award categories this year. Alongside the Best Takeaway in Britain award, five new categories join the list of accolades including Best Newcomer, Best Vegan, Best Breakfast, Best Lunch and London’s Favourite Dish.