A 19-year-old from Farsley has swapped lecture halls for lashes and launched her own beauty business, becoming one of Leeds’ youngest salon owners.

At an age when many of her peers are settling into university life, Nina Fearnley has taken a bold and independent path - opening her own beauty studio in the heart of her hometown.

Nina Rose Beauty, located in Farsley, is the realisation of a childhood dream and a testament to the determination of its young founder.

Nina Fearnley is arguably one of Leeds’ youngest entrepreneurs. | National World

“I’ve always wanted to be in the industry,” she told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “From a really young age, since I remember, I was painting my own nails, doing things like that. I just absolutely loved it.”

Born and raised in Farsley, Nina pursued her passion straight out of school, enrolling at the Yorkshire College of Beauty. After gaining hands-on experience in local salons, she felt the time had come to take the leap into business ownership.

“I knew I wanted to have my own studio... I just didn’t feel ready for it,” she explained. “But after working at those salons, I felt so ready.”

She discovered a suitable space in April, and despite its cluttered state - strewn with old magazines - Nina quickly began turning it into a functioning studio. With help from her parents, both entrepreneurs themselves, she brought her vision to life in just a few weeks.

“I knew I wanted to have my own studio... I just didn’t feel ready for it at the time.” | National World

“While I was still working at my old salon, especially on Saturdays, my parents were coming in here, painting, doing things for me,” she said. “My mum and dad own their own business, so they know what they’re doing.”

Running a business at 19 comes with steep learning curves, from budgeting to branding and logistics.

“So much goes into it... even down to the costs, I’ll handle and sell everything. I’ve bought and taken back so many things because I didn’t like how it looked. Setting up online booking was an absolute minefield.”

While many of her friends are still figuring out their future paths in university lecture halls, Nina is building hers one client at a time.

“My friends, quite a few of them go to uni and things like that, and they tell me, ‘I couldn’t do it. I literally couldn’t do it. How are you doing it?’

“I am intellectually smart, but I’ve got friends who’ve gone to university and they moan to me about it. It’s not easy being a student, so I’d rather spend money on my development than going and studying what I don’t care about.”

Nina built her studio in just a few weeks. | National World

She also credits the industry with helping her mature beyond her years.

“Working in this industry gives you that maturity. To be able to hold a conversation with an adult [at such a young age] is actually quite a big thing.”

Her age, however, also comes with an edge. As someone who has grown up in the digital age, she instinctively understands how to use social media to build a brand and reach clients.

“Having that social media presence, it’s a place for clients to see your work. It’s got to look nice and all put together.”

Support for Nina’s venture has come from every corner - family, friends, former colleagues and the local community.

“People have said that at such a young age, it’s amazing that I’ve decided to do this. They’ve been really supportive and kind.”

With a stylish studio, growing clientele and a clear vision for the future, Nina Fearnley isn’t just shaping nails - she’s shaping her own future, one appointment at a time.