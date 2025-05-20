Nation's NBL Awards 2025: Leeds beauty stars shine with four wins at national awards
The fifth annual ceremony – set to take place later this year – celebrates the very best in the UK’s beauty industry, recognising stylish salons and talented individuals leading the way in trends and techniques.
Previously known as the English NBL Awards, the 2025 awards have been rebranded as the Nation's NBL Awards to highlight the industry's continued growth in recent years.
Leeds made a strong impression this year, with Ultra Beauty winning the title of Lash Salon of the Year as the overall category winner. Additionally, Diana Parum MUA was awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award in the Bridal Makeup Artist of the Year category.
Bunny Lash was recognised for its outstanding performance in the Lash Artist of the Year category, while AFSOO Beauty was acknowledged for excellence in the Lash Lift Specialist of the Year category.
Speaking about the awards, Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the NBL Awards, said: “We’re thrilled with the rebrand of the event, which has allowed us to shine a light on an even broader range of talent.
“These awards offer a brilliant platform to recognise those who consistently demonstrate dedication, skill, and a real passion for client care. There are so many incredible specialists out there who often go unnoticed – this is their moment to be celebrated.
“We’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all of this year’s winners on their outstanding achievements.”