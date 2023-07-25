The former Cairns and Hickey wine shop, on Leeds Road in Bramhope, could be converted into a takeaway, under a scheme put forward to Leeds City Council.

The same application includes plans to convert an outbuilding at the back of the premises, which is owned separately, into an acupuncture clinic. The proposal, put forward on behalf of applicant Tom Brewer, described the variety of takeaways available in Bramhope as “very limited”.

A design and access statement said: “The proposal is to convert the existing ground floor shop into a new Chinese takeaway and associated kitchen, with a customer waiting lounge to the front. As a separate business, the garage to the rear will be extended to accommodate a small acupuncture clinic consisting of two consulting rooms and a reception.”

The now closed Cairns and Hickey wine shop. Picture from Google Maps (2022).

Addressing general concerns about the lack of healthy food available at takeaways, the statement said the business would “introduce more variety with the preparation of good quality food including an extensive selection of vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options which can contribute to a healthy diet.”