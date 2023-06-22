Situated in the heart of Bramhope, Rosemont House features nine two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartments developed by the Leeds company Jack Lunn . Estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley, which is marketing the properties, says a third have already been sold and the rest are ready for buyers to move in immediately.

Sales manager Jenni Howell said: “Rosemont House is built to an exacting standard and meets a very high specification. The large garden area is another real selling point. With very few new and purpose-built developments for the over 55s in the area, Rosemont House is attracting lots of interest. Now that work is complete, this is increasing as buyers get a real feel for the generous spaces and quality finish that flows through the whole development. Crucially, it’s also ideally located for all Bramhope’s amenities, and has the Fox & Hounds pub, The Village Bakery and other local shops and medical centre right on the doorstep.”