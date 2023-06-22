Leeds flats for sale: Inside the new Bramhope development that is open exclusively to over 55s
Situated in the heart of Bramhope, Rosemont House features nine two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartments developed by the Leeds company Jack Lunn. Estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley, which is marketing the properties, says a third have already been sold and the rest are ready for buyers to move in immediately.
Sales manager Jenni Howell said: “Rosemont House is built to an exacting standard and meets a very high specification. The large garden area is another real selling point. With very few new and purpose-built developments for the over 55s in the area, Rosemont House is attracting lots of interest. Now that work is complete, this is increasing as buyers get a real feel for the generous spaces and quality finish that flows through the whole development. Crucially, it’s also ideally located for all Bramhope’s amenities, and has the Fox & Hounds pub, The Village Bakery and other local shops and medical centre right on the doorstep.”
The development in Breary Lane is surrounded by large, landscaped gardens and each apartment has its own parking space, complete with electrical vehicle charging point, and undercroft storage area. There is also lift access to all three floors.
The remaining apartments at Rosemont House are priced between £399,950 and £450,000. Contact Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Bramhope office on 0113 284 3138 or visit www.dacres.co.uk for more details.