These are eight of the most expensive areas to live in Leeds.
1. Bramhope
Properties in the village of Bramhope had an overall average price of £571,638 over the last year. This figure is 4% up on the previous year and 23% up on the 2017 peak of £464,803.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Alwoodley
Properties in the suburb of Alwoodley had an overall average price of £399,726 over the last year. Overall, sold prices in Alwoodley over the last year were 8% up on the previous year and 34% up on the 2019 peak of £298,075.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Calverley
Properties in the village of Calverley had an overall average price of £321,114 over the last year. Overall, sold prices in Calverley over the last year were 9% up on the previous year and 31% up on the 2016 peak of £245,271.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Horsforth
Properties in the town of Horsforth had an overall average price of £327,896 over the last year. Overall, sold prices in Horsforth over the last year were 6% up on the previous year and 18% up on the 2019 peak of £278,060.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson