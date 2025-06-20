M&S Owlcotes: 10 pictures offer first look at transformed Leeds Foodhall with new 'cheese barge' and hot chicken counter

Marks & Spencer has welcomed its first customers back to its Pudsey store, following an extensive renovation.

The Foodhall at Owlcotes Shopping Centre has undergone several months of updates, which include new features such as an in-store bakery, a coffee counter, a hot chicken counter, and a 'cheese barge.'

The renovations have also expanded the store’s size by one-third, providing much more space for shoppers.

Here are 10 striking photos showcasing the newly transformed flagship store:

A flagship Leeds M&S store has unveiled its transformed foodhall following a major upgrade.

1. Marks & Spencer Owlcotes

A flagship Leeds M&S store has unveiled its transformed foodhall following a major upgrade.

New pictures show the transformation inside the new-look Pudsey Marks and Spencer branch, based at the Owlcotes Shopping Centre.

2. Marks & Spencer Owlcotes

New pictures show the transformation inside the new-look Pudsey Marks and Spencer branch, based at the Owlcotes Shopping Centre.

Work to revamp the foodhall, which is now more than a third bigger in size, has now been completed after several months.

3. Marks & Spencer Owlcotes

Work to revamp the foodhall, which is now more than a third bigger in size, has now been completed after several months.

New features include an in-store bakery and coffee counter with takeaway options, a hot chicken counter with rotisserie offerings and a ‘cheese barge’.

4. Marks & Spencer Owlcotes

New features include an in-store bakery and coffee counter with takeaway options, a hot chicken counter with rotisserie offerings and a 'cheese barge'.

It comes after a similar transformation was unveiled at M&S’ longstanding Moortown branch and a new ‘megastore’ opened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2023.

5. Marks & Spencer

It comes after a similar transformation was unveiled at M&S' longstanding Moortown branch and a new 'megastore' opened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2023.

Store manager Claire Smith said: “We are so excited to reveal the latest touches to our brand-new foodhall and I can’t wait to see customers’ reaction to seeing it all come together. Our new fruit and veg section looks especially amazing with our signature neon lighting but also the very best selection of fresh and seasonal produce from our Select Farms, just in time for the summer.”

6. Marks & Spencer Owlcotes

Store manager Claire Smith said: "We are so excited to reveal the latest touches to our brand-new foodhall and I can't wait to see customers' reaction to seeing it all come together. Our new fruit and veg section looks especially amazing with our signature neon lighting but also the very best selection of fresh and seasonal produce from our Select Farms, just in time for the summer."

