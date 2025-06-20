The renovations have also expanded the store’s size by one-third, providing much more space for shoppers.
Here are 10 striking photos showcasing the newly transformed flagship store:
1. Marks & Spencer Owlcotes
A flagship Leeds M&S store has unveiled its transformed foodhall following a major upgrade. | M&S
2. Marks & Spencer Owlcotes
New pictures show the transformation inside the new-look Pudsey Marks and Spencer branch, based at the Owlcotes Shopping Centre. | M&S
3. Marks & Spencer Owlcotes
Work to revamp the foodhall, which is now more than a third bigger in size, has now been completed after several months. | M&S
4. Marks & Spencer Owlcotes
New features include an in-store bakery and coffee counter with takeaway options, a hot chicken counter with rotisserie offerings and a ‘cheese barge’. | M&S
5. Marks & Spencer
It comes after a similar transformation was unveiled at M&S’ longstanding Moortown branch and a new ‘megastore’ opened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2023. | M&S
6. Marks & Spencer Owlcotes
Store manager Claire Smith said: “We are so excited to reveal the latest touches to our brand-new foodhall and I can’t wait to see customers’ reaction to seeing it all come together. Our new fruit and veg section looks especially amazing with our signature neon lighting but also the very best selection of fresh and seasonal produce from our Select Farms, just in time for the summer.” | M&S