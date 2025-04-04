Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses on a street in Leeds city centre have said that the development of a block of student flats has “ruined” trade following the closure of a popular café.

Mrs Atha’s on Central Road confirmed that it would close earlier this week, stating that the building of The Store House opposite over the last two years been the “cruellest and most infuriating time”.

Other businesses on the road have also said that trade has been hit hard, with one shop saying that it is considering closing once its lease runs out.

The development of The Store House has included the demolition of the former House of Fraser building and work is now ongoing for the creation of purpose built student accommodation consisting of 369 en-suite bed spaces.

A spokesperson for Manner, which is behind the building works, has said it has worked to “minimise disruption wherever possible” and that the development will bring “significant benefits” to the area once completed.

Businesses say that the development of The Store House on Central Road in Leeds has 'ruined' trade over the last two years. | National World

The owner of Mrs Atha’s, Warren Jones, posted on Instagram on Monday evening (March 31), confirming that the popular café would close after 12 years on Saturday (April 5) following a “long, painful and heart-breaking battle to stay open”.

He wrote: “The 2 year desecration of Central Road by the developers of Store House opposite has been the cruellest and most infuriating time.

“Coupled with the rising costs of everything around us and the state of the country’s economy as we all slip into a cost of living crisis, the numbers simply do not add up anymore.”

He added: “The building site opposite has ruined us. Slowly. Painfully. But so absolutely.”

Mr Jones went on to list the issues faced from the developers and said he had “pleaded with Leeds City Council to hold them accountable”.

He wrote: “But it doesn’t matter anymore. It’s too late. All we’ve ever had is platitudes and broken promises.

“We have been suffocated and ultimately choked. I am so sorry that it has come to this."

Mrs Atha's on Central Road closed this week and said that the disruption caused by the development of The Store House opposite was a key contributing factor. | National World

Upon visiting the street Emma Charlesworth, manager at PDSA, told the YEP that the works have “ruined business” and that the charity shop, which has been at the spot for 40 years, was considering closing when the lease runs out at the end of the year.

Ms Charlesworth said: “It’s costing the charity more money to stay open.”

She said that it was the months-long demolition work of the old House of Fraser building from February 2023 that “caused the most uproar” due to the noise and dust and “constant wagons taking rubble away”.

She said: “Once that was done they started on the foundations. There was wagon after wagon with cement queuing from the top of the street.

“It’s not been as bad since that but we’re still getting trucks down here every day.”

The contractors have been holding meetings with businesses once a month while the work has been ongoing, though Ms Charlesworth said: “We don’t even bother going anymore to be honest because they don’t tell you anything different. It’s like they don’t care.”

She also backed Mrs Jones’s complaints about Leeds City Council not intervening effectively, adding that there was one occasion when the two ends of the street were closed without notice.

Damian Tapper, owner of healthy food store Out Of This World, explained that he had to downsize to the space next door at the start of 2025 due to the drop in trade.

He said: “We have been struggling since Covid but then this building work was the last thing we needed.

“We have even had suppliers tell us they won’t deliver to us because it so hard to get to us at the minute.

“It’s supposed to be a thoroughfare for deliveries but they’ve made it impossible.”

A spokesperson for Manner said: “We are sorry to hear the news about the closure of Mrs Atha’s. We have maintained regular dialogue with local businesses and our contractor has made changes to the approved construction management plan to minimise disruption wherever possible.

“The build is now in its final stages and we are positive that the redevelopment of the vacant House of Fraser and improvements to Central Road will bring significant benefits to this part of the city centre.

”Over 300 new students will be moving in and as part of our commitment to the area, we will continue to actively promote Central Road businesses to them. In the coming months, we will be working closely with local businesses to explore the best ways to engage with these new customers.”

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear that the owners of Mrs Atha’s have taken the decision to close as we recognise the immense value of independent businesses like theirs and the contribution they make to both the local economy and the unique character of the city.

“Whilst the demolition and rebuild of the former House of Fraser building is not a council project and is nearing completion, we always endeavour to work with any businesses affected by construction work and offer whatever support we can.

“In this case, since this construction project began, we have been in constant dialogue with the owners of Mrs Atha’s, other businesses on Central Road and the developers, setting up and attending stakeholder meetings to discuss how we could help over the life of the project.

“In addition, we have also installed city dressing banners promoting Central Road and provided street café licences free of charge as well as ensuring the developer has included business-as-usual messaging on site hoardings.

“We do recognise the impact of construction work on local businesses, and we are committed to helping mitigate this wherever and however we can.”