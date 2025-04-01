Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-loved independent café that has been a favourite of Leeds coffee lovers for over 12 years has announced its closure.

Mrs Atha’s on Central Road in the city centre confirmed the closure in a post on Instagram last night (Monday), saying that it had been brought about due to rising cost of living and issues with nearby developers.

The coffee shop, which is named after owner Warren Jones’s grandmother, closed temporarily last year due to the same issues, which it said had “decimated” trade.

Now, in the heartfelt and lengthy post, Mr Jones has said that he has had to “concede defeat” after a “long, painful and heart-breaking battle to stay open”.

He wrote: “It hurts so much. We have fought tooth and nail for our survival. But to no avail. We have to call it a day.”

Mrs Atha's on Central Road in Leeds has confirmed its closure after more than 12 years in the city | National World

He said that development opposite over the last two years had been “the cruellest and most infuriating time”, adding: “Coupled with the rising costs of everything around us and the state of the country’s economy as we all slip into a cost of living crisis, the numbers simply do not add up anymore.

“We have been suffocated and ultimately choked. I am so sorry that it has come to this.”

He continued: “Those of you that know me personally know how much this place means to me. My grandma’s name is above the door and her picture has hung proudly on the wall for 12 years.

“I know this news is going to devastate so many of you but I assure you that nobody is as devastated as me.”

Mrs Atha's has been a popular spot in Leeds since it opened 12 years ago | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The coffee shop has been repeatedly picked out as favourite among residents in Leeds, who have come to love their ethically sourced hot drinks and and range of sweet treats and baked goods.

Mr Jones also extended his thanks to all of the customers and staff over the years and confirmed that the last trading day will be this Saturday (April 5).

He wrote: “Swing by from Thursday if you get the chance. We would love to see you all and say those inevitably emotional goodbyes.

“I will be forever grateful to have had this wonderful opportunity and to have been part of the amazing independent coffee scene in Leeds.

“Please, please, please continue to support all of our other incredible local independent businesses. Leeds needs those places and it’s so important that we all fight against the homogenisation of this wonderful city we call home.”

Over 300 people have so far commented on the post expressing their dismay, with one saying: “Such a huge part of my life in Leeds. Beyond gutted but more than anything so grateful to have had so many wonderful oat chai lattes and happy memories.”