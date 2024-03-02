Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ahead of Mother's Day on March 10, OpenTable has released its Top 100 Brunches and Sunday Lunches in the UK for 2024 list, based on diner reviews.

From cosy cafes to upscale restaurants, the booking platform used more than 1.2million diner reviews and metrics to compile its top 100 options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OpenTable considered restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews, which were evaluated by unique data points, including ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance and direct searches.

The Ivy Victoria Quarter and The Cut And Craft in Leeds have been named among the best restaurants in the UK for brunch and Sunday lunch (Photo by The Ivy/Cut And Craft)

Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score, with the top 100 presented in alphabetical order.

Two Leeds restaurants made the list. The Cut and Craft Leeds, which opened in October 2022 following the success of the first site in Harrogate, and The Ivy Victoria Quarter.

Both restaurants are also among the top 10 most-booked in Leeds and West Yorkshire on OpenTable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ivy is offering a Mother’s Day weekend breakfast, as well as an all-day Mother's Day menu and three special St Germain cocktails.

The Cut and Craft is hosting a special flower and vase arrangement event for Mother's Day on Sunday March 10. Priced at £75 per person, tickets include an arrival mimosa, brunch dish and flowers and vase to take home.