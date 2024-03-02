Mother's Day Leeds: The Cut and Craft and The Ivy Victoria Quarter make OpenTable's UK top 100 brunch list
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ahead of Mother's Day on March 10, OpenTable has released its Top 100 Brunches and Sunday Lunches in the UK for 2024 list, based on diner reviews.
From cosy cafes to upscale restaurants, the booking platform used more than 1.2million diner reviews and metrics to compile its top 100 options.
OpenTable considered restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews, which were evaluated by unique data points, including ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance and direct searches.
Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score, with the top 100 presented in alphabetical order.
Two Leeds restaurants made the list. The Cut and Craft Leeds, which opened in October 2022 following the success of the first site in Harrogate, and The Ivy Victoria Quarter.
Both restaurants are also among the top 10 most-booked in Leeds and West Yorkshire on OpenTable.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails
The Ivy is offering a Mother’s Day weekend breakfast, as well as an all-day Mother's Day menu and three special St Germain cocktails.
The Cut and Craft is hosting a special flower and vase arrangement event for Mother's Day on Sunday March 10. Priced at £75 per person, tickets include an arrival mimosa, brunch dish and flowers and vase to take home.
Six other restaurants in Yorkshire were also named in the list - Qubana in Wakefield, The Bat Badger Harrogate, Shibden Mill Inn, Devour in Holmfirth, Tsuki in Sheffield and The Star Inn The City in York.