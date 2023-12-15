The most booked restaurants in Leeds have been named.
Booking website OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.
1. Most booked restaurants in Leeds
Here are 10 of the most booked restaurants in Leeds according to OpenTable. Photo: National World/Google
2. The Ivy Victoria Quarter
The Ivy, located in the city centre, is the most booked restaurant in Leeds and is rated 'exceptional' by OpenTable diners. One customer said: "Booked for breakfast. As with our previous visits, we enjoyed every moment. The service, food and staff were all first class. Wasn’t anything to spoil our visit. Very reasonably priced. Looking forward to our next visit!" Photo: James Hardisty
3. The Ivy Asia
Located on Vicar Lane, The Ivy Asia is the second most booked restaurant in Leeds. It is also classed as 'exceptional' by OpenTable reviewers. One customer said: "Went for a business lunch and I must say the food is magnificent and so to is the atmosphere. Loved it so much immediately booked a meal for my wife and I the following week." Photo: Simon Hulme
4. The Cut and Craft
The third most booked restaurant in Leeds is The Cut and Craft, located in the Victoria Quarter. It is rated 'exceptional' by OpenTable reviewers. One reviewer said: "This was my first time visiting the restaurant and everything was 10/10 the service was great in terms of speed and how attentive staff were and the food/cocktails were incredible!" Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Bill's Restaurant & Bar
Located in Albion Place, Bill's Restaurant and Bar is the fourth most booked restaurant in Leeds. It is rated 'awesome' by OpenTable reviewers. One customer said: "We had a delicious meal, friendly and helpful staff. Busy, happy atmosphere. Will definitely recommend to our friends and family and visit again when we are in Leeds." Photo: Simon Hulme
6. Restaurant Bar And Grill
Restaurant Bar And Grill in City Square is the fifth most booked restaurant in Leeds. It is rated 'awesome' by OpenTable reviewers. One reviewer said: "Food excellent, service great everything was outstanding. Definitely will be back." Photo: James Hardisty