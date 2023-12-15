Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The most booked Leeds restaurants in 2023 according to OpenTable including The Ivy Asia and Riva Blu

The most booked restaurants in Leeds have been named.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 15th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

Booking website OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.

It has released its list for the top 10 most booked restaurants for regions across the UK.

Here are the most booked restaurants in Leeds and what customers had to say about them.

1. Most booked restaurants in Leeds

Here are 10 of the most booked restaurants in Leeds according to OpenTable. Photo: National World/Google

The Ivy, located in the city centre, is the most booked restaurant in Leeds and is rated 'exceptional' by OpenTable diners. One customer said: "Booked for breakfast. As with our previous visits, we enjoyed every moment. The service, food and staff were all first class. Wasn’t anything to spoil our visit. Very reasonably priced. Looking forward to our next visit!"

2. The Ivy Victoria Quarter

The Ivy, located in the city centre, is the most booked restaurant in Leeds and is rated 'exceptional' by OpenTable diners. One customer said: "Booked for breakfast. As with our previous visits, we enjoyed every moment. The service, food and staff were all first class. Wasn’t anything to spoil our visit. Very reasonably priced. Looking forward to our next visit!" Photo: James Hardisty

Located on Vicar Lane, The Ivy Asia is the second most booked restaurant in Leeds. It is also classed as 'exceptional' by OpenTable reviewers. One customer said: "Went for a business lunch and I must say the food is magnificent and so to is the atmosphere. Loved it so much immediately booked a meal for my wife and I the following week."

3. The Ivy Asia

Located on Vicar Lane, The Ivy Asia is the second most booked restaurant in Leeds. It is also classed as 'exceptional' by OpenTable reviewers. One customer said: "Went for a business lunch and I must say the food is magnificent and so to is the atmosphere. Loved it so much immediately booked a meal for my wife and I the following week." Photo: Simon Hulme

The third most booked restaurant in Leeds is The Cut and Craft, located in the Victoria Quarter. It is rated 'exceptional' by OpenTable reviewers. One reviewer said: "This was my first time visiting the restaurant and everything was 10/10 the service was great in terms of speed and how attentive staff were and the food/cocktails were incredible!"

4. The Cut and Craft

The third most booked restaurant in Leeds is The Cut and Craft, located in the Victoria Quarter. It is rated 'exceptional' by OpenTable reviewers. One reviewer said: "This was my first time visiting the restaurant and everything was 10/10 the service was great in terms of speed and how attentive staff were and the food/cocktails were incredible!" Photo: Tony Johnson

Located in Albion Place, Bill's Restaurant and Bar is the fourth most booked restaurant in Leeds. It is rated 'awesome' by OpenTable reviewers. One customer said: "We had a delicious meal, friendly and helpful staff. Busy, happy atmosphere. Will definitely recommend to our friends and family and visit again when we are in Leeds."

5. Bill's Restaurant & Bar

Located in Albion Place, Bill's Restaurant and Bar is the fourth most booked restaurant in Leeds. It is rated 'awesome' by OpenTable reviewers. One customer said: "We had a delicious meal, friendly and helpful staff. Busy, happy atmosphere. Will definitely recommend to our friends and family and visit again when we are in Leeds." Photo: Simon Hulme

Restaurant Bar And Grill in City Square is the fifth most booked restaurant in Leeds. It is rated 'awesome' by OpenTable reviewers. One reviewer said: "Food excellent, service great everything was outstanding. Definitely will be back."

6. Restaurant Bar And Grill

Restaurant Bar And Grill in City Square is the fifth most booked restaurant in Leeds. It is rated 'awesome' by OpenTable reviewers. One reviewer said: "Food excellent, service great everything was outstanding. Definitely will be back." Photo: James Hardisty

