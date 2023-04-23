Thomas Cullen grew up in Leeds and has launched Zoplo, an app with a TikTok-style poll feed that allows users to post about, vote on and debate a wide range of topics.

Topics range from the trivial to the profound and Thomas hopes the app will provide “a solution to better understand what the world really thinks”. He said: “Social media, once a catalyst of new ideas and a platform for genuine debate has become a football stadium at a funeral – ideas die as arguments and insults fly.

“Today, to find public opinion on a subject, most people scroll through a few tweets and form their view on what the public thinks based on very little. This is why so many extreme opinions are falsely believed to be commonly held views. Zoplo aims to provide a solution to better understand what the world really thinks.

The app is a free platform that does not have adverts or charge users for use, and is currently available on iPhone as well as android phones. Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“Utilising the latest technology, an AI powered recommendation algorithm, Gen Z humour and millennial cynicism, we have given users the ability to understand friends, neighbours and the wider world, even if you don’t always agree with them.”

The display allows users to swipe through polls and debate using colour coded comments based on the option the user voted for. Those who use the app will see tailored pools based on a variety of factors that feed Zoplo’s algorithm.

