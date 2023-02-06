News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

10 pictures showing how Leeds could look in the future according to an AI - including a city centre apocalypse

From alien football at Elland Road to the remains left of Harewood House after a zombie apocalyse, we’ve created AI art for a whole host of futuristic events.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

AI generators are quickly becoming a useful tool for reimagining the world around us, with several generators rising in popularity thanks to TikTok and Instagram trends in 2022.

We asked AI generator Nightcafe what Leeds will look like in the future, giving the software a list of unusual scenarios to imagine up for the YEP. Take a look at the results below, ranging from if dinosaurs took over the city centre to Kirkgate Market in 1000 years time.

1. Leeds city centre filled with flying cars

We prompted the AI software to generate a photo of Leeds city centre if flying cars and futuristic vehicles were permitted. Do you recognise this street?

Photo: Nightcafe

Photo Sales

2. Alien football at Elland Road

Quite a step-up from VR, this is what alien football might look like at the famous Elland Road.

Photo: Nightcafe

Photo Sales

3. If dinosaurs took over Leeds city centre

What if the meteorite didn't hit the earth? This is what Leeds city centre might look like if dinosaurs were still roaming the planet.

Photo: Nightcafe

Photo Sales

4. Leeds Town Hall and Harewood House in the alien apocalypse

The aliens have landed and they have taken over Leeds Town Hall and Harewood House - take a look at the deserted remains.

Photo: Nightcafe

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
LeedsElland RoadHarewood HouseTikTokInstagram