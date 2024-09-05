Manahatta Headingley: Leeds bar announces closure as plans for 'immersive cricket experience' revealed
Arc Inspirations has confirmed the closure of Manahatta, in Ash Road, Headingley, which served its last customers last Saturday (September 7).
The company said running the bar, which opened 24 years ago, has been an “amazing journey” and thanked the local community for their support over the years.
The site is now set to become immersive cricket experience and bar Sixes Social Cricket, which will open later this year bringing the “thrill, drama and energy” of cricket with a multi-player batting challenge.
Founded in 2020, Sixes Social Cricket has 12 venues across the UK, including one in Manchester.
Customers can also expect karaoke, an expansive food menu with everything from loaded fries and burgers to pizzas and sharing plates, and delicious cocktails and draught beer at the new site.
The team behind Manahatta Headingley said: “Goodbye Headingley.
“After an incredible journey that began in September 2000, this Saturday marks our final day of trading at Manahatta Headingley, the very first Arc Inspirations bar.
“It’s been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable memories and lifelong friendships. Thank you to our amazing local community and those who have been part of the team since opening for your support over the years – we couldn't have done it without you.
“Here's to all the good times shared and the friendships made.
“Cheers to you, Headingley.”
This is the second Manahatta to close in recent months. The Merrion Street site shut its doors in June as Leeds welcomed gaming bar NQ64 in August.
