A Leeds baby clothing business has launched a range in one of the world’s most renowned shopping centres.

Little Black Outfit, founded by Laura Grayson in 2020, is now stocked in the Elli Junior store in Dubai Mall – its first international stockist.

Laura launched the business after struggling to find simple black clothing for her baby daughter Ariyah. Little Black Outfit has since launched a pop-up in London Oxford Street, appeared in John Lewis and been worn by the children of high-profile celebrities, including Rochelle Humes and Jason Derulo.

The brand launched in Dubai last month and Laura flew out to see the collection with her family, including her daughter who is now four years old.

Laura Grayson and her daughter Ariyah outside Elli Junior in Dubai Mall, which now stocks Little Black Outfit (Photo by Laura Grayson)

The Roundhay mum told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It was brilliant, just so exciting. It was lovely to share the moment with my family and my little girl, as she’s getting older and the more she sees of the brand and the growth, she’s really starting to understand the journey.

"Everything stems from a personal experience. The business has grown from an idea to a physical product, to local pop-ups and online, and now the growth has taken us to our first international launch.

"After slogging through it all at the beginning and trying to figure everything out while we were in lockdown, it’s overwhelming to see where it is now.”

Elli Junior, the biggest baby shop in the United Arab Emirates, now sells Little Black Outfit across the Middle East and beyond to its customers. It’s a huge moment for the business and Laura hopes to inspire others by sharing her story.

“My advice to other mums looking to start a business is to just go for it,” she said. “Like most things, there are always going to be difficulties and challenges, but as mothers we’re used to juggling numerous things anyway.

"We’re built to handle things, and it’s really nice to see something you have created become successful. From launching the business, I’ve discovered how supportive communities are – particularly other mums in business.