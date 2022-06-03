Laura Grayson, of Roundhay, launched her business in December 2020 after struggling to find stylish black clothing for her toddler Ariyah.

Little Black Outfit specialises in simple black clothing for babies in sizes 0-24months.

Laura's clothing has been sported by a number of celebrity babies, including the children of Rochelle Humes and Jason Derulo.

Laura Grayson, 32, is the founder of baby fashion brand Little Black Outfit (Photo: Simon Hulme)

And she has now been selected as a finalist in the National Start Up Awards.

Picked from more than 2,500 applications, Little Black Outfit is one of four finalists for 'Online Retail Retail Start Up' in Yorkshire, Humberside and the North East.

She will find out whether she has scooped the prize at a ceremony on June 9.

“It’s amazing to have that recognition," Laura, 32, told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Little Black Outfit has been nominated for a national award (Photo: Simon Hulme)

"Even just being a finalist in that category gives me great leverage when I’m talking about my business. And if I were to win, it would be even more amazing."

Rochelle Humes is one of a number of celebrities who has promoted Little Black Outfit on social media after being gifted with clothing for her son.

And Laura got the chance to thank the TV star, formerly of The Saturdays, in person earlier this year when she bumped into her on holiday.

Laura added: “It’s overwhelming to think that these people with such status like something that I created from just an idea.

“They’ve not had any payment - so whenever a celebrity baby is wearing something from the brand, it’s because their parents genuinely like it, which is really nice."

Little Black Outfit has also entered a partnership with US not-for-profit organisation 15 Percent Pledge.

Founded by Emma Grede, a businesswoman from the UK, the organisation has created a database of Black-owned businesses who can be selected to be stocked by major brands such as Bloomingdales, Macys and GAP.

"It’s exciting that those big retail brands and department stores want to invest Black businesses," Laura said.

“Hopefully this is something the UK might want to incorporate.

“I take great pride in being on the database and it’s exciting to know that at any point, I could have meetings with the likes of Bloomingdales or Macys.”

Laura is stunned at the rate at which her business is growing.

She added: “It’s self-belief that keeps me going, the drive that comes with knowing I have something really different and unique.

"It started from nothing after the birth of my baby girl. I didn’t have any knowledge of the baby fashion world.

“I truly believe in it. You have your ups and downs, but the little milestones encourage you to keep going.

"And hopefully it will turn into something big.”