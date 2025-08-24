After 21 years in engineering, Donna Barnes traded spreadsheets for squeaky toys, launching a Leeds doggy daycare built on enrichment as much as cuddles.

At All 4 Paws clients’ dogs can barely contain their excitement, often dragging their owners across the car park to the brightly painted unit in Guiseley.

Donna’s unique daycare, launched in June, is the result of a lifelong dream. After two decades in her old job, she invested her savings to follow her love of dogs.

Donna realised her lifelong dream back in June. | All 4 Paws

“I’ve always loved dogs, and I always wanted to do something with them,” she told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “I wanted to do something really off the top, something that other people hadn’t done before.”

With a unique approach, All 4 Paws offers a structured, enrichment-focused daycare experience: “A lot of daycares are just drop-off - dogs play all day and go home overstimulated.

“I run it a bit like school. We have a structure to the day. We’re making sure that the dogs are getting mental enrichment as well as physical.

“We even do paw print paintings - some people might think it’s silly, but the owners love it. It’s very Americanised, but I love it, and I think it’s really cute. And the owners absolutely eat it up.”

But getting the business off the ground wasn’t easy. Donna spent more than six months searching for the right place, often being turned down by landlords who misunderstood doggy daycare.

“People were like, ‘Oh no, we don’t want that - it’s going to be noisy, it’s going to be smelly,’” she said. “Because they have this preconceived idea of what doggy daycare is, which is not my version of a doggy daycare.

“Luckily, I found somewhere in the end, and the man looked at me and said, ‘Are you right in the head?’ I’m like, ‘You’ll see.’ And I was right!”

Securing a licence required Donna to meet rigorous standards and navigate extensive paperwork, but her attention to detail earned her the highest possible council rating.

She explained: “The legislation and the paperwork involved with getting a licence, you would not believe. I’m sure it must be easier to look after kids.

“I aimed for the highest standard in every single section, and it’s a really comprehensive list - and I did get the top rating!”

But with a licence and property secured, and £35,000 originally earmarked for a house deposit spent, Donna’s dream finally came true - and owners and dogs are equally happy.

“I put so much thought into every single aspect of the daycare." | All 4 Paws

“I put so much thought into every single aspect of the daycare that everybody’s just like, you know, blown away. Even the lady who did my council inspection says she’d never seen anything like it.

“Everybody absolutely loves it and can’t believe how big and welcoming it is inside. We’ve spent a fortune and everything that we’ve made, everything from the climbing equipment to the zen garden.

“There’s so much thought in every area - the puppy gardens, for example, are painted in bright colours like a nursery. People tell me, ‘You’ve literally thought of everything.’

“I just look after the dogs like they’re my own. It’s not just about the money, it literally makes my soul happy.”