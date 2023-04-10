The premises has been used as a café for a number of years but the current client is a hairdresser and has converted half of the building into a salon, creating two self-contained entities. Before closing before Christmas due to staffing issues, the café was taking between £1,500 and £2,000 on a weekly basis according to the listing on the Businesses For Sale website.

The listing states the salon achieves a turnover of £700 per week while being run entirely by staff due to the other business interests of the current client. The nail bar and beauty sub-let each return £70 per week, almost covering the £550 per calendar month rent.

Located in a shopping parade in a “densely populated district” of Leeds, the asking price is £30,000. Turnover is £36,400 and net profit is available on request.

The salon has a reception area and three dressing out points, as well as a beauty treatment bed and nail bar. The café comfortably seats 14 and there is a well-equipped kitchen with good extraction. There is also a store room and toilet.