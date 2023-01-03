2. TOM-O

An award-winning fashion entrepreneur opened her first shop, TOM-O, in Leeds Corn Exchange in February. The brand was founded by Sheffield Hallam University graduate Sarah Thompson in March last year, with the aim of extending the life of garments rather than sending them to landfill. As well as offering bespoke collections, Sarah takes in unwanted clothing, garments and materials and uses patchwork techniques to transform them into made-to-order pieces.

Photo: Leeds Corn Exchange