As well as a raft of new restaurants, bars and pubs, Leeds has also welcomed new shops and cafes in 2022. Here are 15 businesses that you must try this year.
2. TOM-O
An award-winning fashion entrepreneur opened her first shop, TOM-O, in Leeds Corn Exchange in February. The brand was founded by Sheffield Hallam University graduate Sarah Thompson in March last year, with the aim of extending the life of garments rather than sending them to landfill. As well as offering bespoke collections, Sarah takes in unwanted clothing, garments and materials and uses patchwork techniques to transform them into made-to-order pieces.
3. Charlotte's Boutique
Charlotte's Boutique, a candle and wax melt shop, opened in Horsforth in March. Founder Charlotte Russell (pictured) started making candles on her kitchen table during lockdown, and her hand-crafted goods include the 'fully-loaded' wax melts decorated with seashells, mermaid tales and other quirky designs.
4. The Savvy Baker
Leeds entrepreneur Savannah Roqaa and her partner Jordan Simms (pictured) opened their first Savvy Baker cafe in Roundhay in March. The cafe stocks the familiar Savvy Baker brownies, brookies, cookies, flapjacks, cakes, tarts and sticky stuff, as well as North Star coffee.
