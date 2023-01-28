Everyone wants to look their best for their special someone on Valentine’s Day, the most romantic day of the year, which is coming up in a few weeks. There are various hairdressers and beauty experts in Leeds, so there are countless options for obtaining a style that enhances your appearance.

However, it can be more difficult to obtain a hairstylist before Valentine’s Day because it is a busy time of year for many salons. To make sure you receive a day and time that works for you, make an appointment as soon as you can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highly trained hair stylists can be found all around Leeds, from a salon right in the city centre to the one in your neighbourhood, but with so many options, finding the one you love can be a bit of a minefield. What better way to make a decision, therefore, than to find out what other visitors thought of the establishment?

In light of this, we looked to Google reviews to determine which salons frequently receive favourable feedback from customers who have actually visited them. Here, we’ve gathered the top-rated salons and hairstylists that have received at least 4.5 out of 5 stars in customer reviews on Google, in no particular order.

Top 7 hairdressers and salons in Leeds

WIP Hair & Beauty

Rating: 5 out of 5 - 114 reviews

Location: 9 The Crescent, Woodhouse, Leeds LS6 2NW

Review: "Best hair salon I have ever been to. Girls are great, putting so much effort into what they do. Great haircuts, so happy every time I go for a haircut. Love it."

Book your appointment on WIP Hair & Beauty website .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harlow’s Den

Rating: 5 out of 5 - 41 reviews

Location: 79 Great George St, Leeds LS1 3BR

Review: "Pricing is reasonable and I’ve always left with what I wanted."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Book your appointment on Harlow’s Den website .

Tint

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 - 297 reviews

Location: 70 North St, Leeds LS2 7PN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Review: "Sam is the best! Reliable, experienced, creative and just so lovely. The salon is great too!"

Book your appointment on Tint website .

Masters of Craft Ltd

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 - 108 reviews

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: 16 Blenheim Ter, Woodhouse, Leeds LS2 9HN

Review: "Lovely atmosphere and great range of products and services."

Book your appointment on the Masters of Craft Ltd website .

These are top rated hairdressers and salons in Leeds, according to Google reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evolve

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 - 42 reviews

Location: 123A Vicar Ln, Leeds LS1 6PJ

Review: "Fantastic hairdresser with an unmatched depth of experience and customer care!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Book your appointment on the Evolve website .

Renaissance hair and beauty

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 - 227 reviews

Location: 2 Albion Pl, Renaissance, Leeds LS1 6JL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Review: "George is the best hairdresser. I’ve been going to him for years and wouldn’t trust anyone else. Thank you George!"

Book your appointment on Renaissance hair and beauty website .

RMUK Hair Beauty Day Spa

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 - 640 reviews

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: 57 Great George St, Leeds LS1 3BB

Review: "I absolutely loved the service and the quality of my haircut."