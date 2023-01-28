Highest-rated hairdressers and salons in Leeds: 7 of the best places according to Google reviews
These are top rated hairdressers and salons in Leeds, according to Google reviews.
Everyone wants to look their best for their special someone on Valentine’s Day, the most romantic day of the year, which is coming up in a few weeks. There are various hairdressers and beauty experts in Leeds, so there are countless options for obtaining a style that enhances your appearance.
However, it can be more difficult to obtain a hairstylist before Valentine’s Day because it is a busy time of year for many salons. To make sure you receive a day and time that works for you, make an appointment as soon as you can.
Highly trained hair stylists can be found all around Leeds, from a salon right in the city centre to the one in your neighbourhood, but with so many options, finding the one you love can be a bit of a minefield. What better way to make a decision, therefore, than to find out what other visitors thought of the establishment?
In light of this, we looked to Google reviews to determine which salons frequently receive favourable feedback from customers who have actually visited them. Here, we’ve gathered the top-rated salons and hairstylists that have received at least 4.5 out of 5 stars in customer reviews on Google, in no particular order.
Top 7 hairdressers and salons in Leeds
WIP Hair & Beauty
Rating: 5 out of 5 - 114 reviews
Location: 9 The Crescent, Woodhouse, Leeds LS6 2NW
Review: "Best hair salon I have ever been to. Girls are great, putting so much effort into what they do. Great haircuts, so happy every time I go for a haircut. Love it."
Book your appointment on WIP Hair & Beauty website.
Harlow’s Den
Rating: 5 out of 5 - 41 reviews
Location: 79 Great George St, Leeds LS1 3BR
Review: "Pricing is reasonable and I’ve always left with what I wanted."
Book your appointment on Harlow’s Den website.
Tint
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 - 297 reviews
Location: 70 North St, Leeds LS2 7PN
Review: "Sam is the best! Reliable, experienced, creative and just so lovely. The salon is great too!"
Book your appointment on Tint website.
Masters of Craft Ltd
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 - 108 reviews
Location: 16 Blenheim Ter, Woodhouse, Leeds LS2 9HN
Review: "Lovely atmosphere and great range of products and services."
Book your appointment on the Masters of Craft Ltd website.
Evolve
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 - 42 reviews
Location: 123A Vicar Ln, Leeds LS1 6PJ
Review: "Fantastic hairdresser with an unmatched depth of experience and customer care!"
Book your appointment on the Evolve website.
Renaissance hair and beauty
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 - 227 reviews
Location: 2 Albion Pl, Renaissance, Leeds LS1 6JL
Review: "George is the best hairdresser. I’ve been going to him for years and wouldn’t trust anyone else. Thank you George!"
Book your appointment on Renaissance hair and beauty website.
RMUK Hair Beauty Day Spa
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 - 640 reviews
Location: 57 Great George St, Leeds LS1 3BB
Review: "I absolutely loved the service and the quality of my haircut."
Book your appointment on RMUK Hair Beauty Day Spa website.