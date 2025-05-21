The Royal Armouries has successfully secured a deal worth £11.69 million to purchase the freehold of the land on which the Leeds museum operates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recognised as a cultural landmark, the Royal Armouries is a popular venue for conferences and events in Leeds. Since 2022, it has hosted the large-scale UK Real Estate, Investment & Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF), which attracts over 16,000 attendees and is projected to generate nearly £30 million for the local economy by 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Armouries has secured a £11.7m loan to purchase the freehold of the land it operates on. | Simon Hulme

The land purchase presents new opportunities for the Royal Armouries to enhance its waterfront location, allowing for further development on the site and stimulating significant economic growth in the city and beyond, according to museum officials. Potential projects may include the creation of new multi-use riverside spaces for arts, events, and conferences.

Speaking at UKREiiF about how cultural institutions can support regeneration, Nat Edwards, Director General and Master of the Armouries, described the acquisition as an "investment in the future."

He emphasised that it gives the museum full control over the site for the first time and better positions the organisation to drive future development for the benefit of Leeds.

He stated: "The Royal Armouries’ proven track record of successfully hosting events like UKREiiF, which generate £30 million for the local economy, illustrates what cultural venues can achieve with the right ambition and partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the ownership of the land secured via a government-backed loan from the Department for Culture, Media & Sport, the next step is to secure investment to significantly increase conference, event, and hotel capacity at Leeds Dock. Leeds United is making strides forward, and so are we!"

Museums Minister Sir Chris Bryant added: “I’m delighted that the Royal Armouries are advancing with this ambitious and exciting scheme. It will provide much more long-term economic benefits and enable one of our great museums, which families love to visit, to thrive well into the future.”