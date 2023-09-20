The Collective Leeds: Craig Rogan appointed as new head chef at interior design and cafe-bar concept
Craig Rogan has been appointed executive head chef at the Los Angeles-inspired interior design and cafe-bar on Boar Lane. The former head chef at Dakota Leeds hotel, Craig scooped Chef of the Year at the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards 2023.
Craig has hosted a series of fine-dining pop-up events at The Collective this year, all of which sold out, and he’s now joined the team permanently. Alongside his famous tasting menus that wowed foodies throughout the summer, the chef has been busy crafting a series of all-new menus for the autumn and winter months.
Diners can expect not one but two tasting menus, an a la carte menu and a modern spin on the traditional Sunday roast. Rogan promises an elevated take on brunch-style comfort food by day and creative contemporary cuisine by night.
All menus will continue to champion sustainable local produce and suppliers, which is something Craig is passionate about – people are often surprised that he’s not a Yorkshireman.
The Collective is setting its sights on becoming the city’s number one destination for imaginative brunch creations and fine-dining – with a five and eight-dish tasting menu.
Stand-out dishes from the all-day menu include woodland mushrooms on toast with old Winchester cheese and black truffle honey, baked egg shakshuka with chorizo and Yorkshire cheddar, and salt-baked beetroots with Kidderton ash, walnuts and raspberry vinegar.
Highlights from the evening menu include violet potato with ox cheek and lovage, hen of the woods with charcoal and cheddar, chicken with bilberry and walnut, and white chocolate with milk and brambles.
The Collective founder Dale Wynter said: "The Collective is proof that the key to survival is constant reinvention, and we were confident that our latest incarnation would strike a chord with our customers. Craig really exceeded our expectations with his tasting menus and our bar has really taken things to the next level too.
"We’re proud of what we’ve achieved so far and believe our autumn and winter offering is our strongest to date. Our aim is to be the best in the city and I feel we’ve got the right people on board to make this happen.”