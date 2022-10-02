But it’s a recipe which has earnt the Rothwell coffee shop a fiercely loyal customer base. In three years, it’s become deeply embedded in the community.

Gray’s was founded by Heather Amos and her husband Giles in July 2019.

Heather, who settled in Rothwell 20 years ago, had worked in the food industry for more than two decades, including at giants Arla and Aunty Bessie’s.

Giles and Heather Amos, owners of Gray's coffee shop in Rothwell (Photo: James Hardisty)

The 46-year-old told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It had always been a dream to own my own business.

“My mum passed away and that was the big turning point for me. I thought, ‘life’s short, do what you want to do’.

“So we did.”

When the former No 37 Cafe & Tea Rooms came up for sale in Rothwell’s Commercial Street, Heather knew it was an opportunity she couldn’t turn down.

As well as a large variety of hot drinks, Gray's serves sweet and savoury treats (Photo: James Hardisty)

Gray’s was born, serving a wide variety of hot drinks as well as sweet and savoury food options - including lots of cake.

Heather said: “Everybody was saying that Rothwell had needed somewhere like Gray’s for ages.

“There were already lots of regulars who came to the previous coffee shop and we kept quite a lot of them, a lot of elderly people.

“But we got a lot of new business too - school mums, families and all sorts of people. It grew and grew.

Pictured (left to right): Sarah Owen, Alisha Watson, owners Giles and Heather Amos, Ellie Cooper and Molly Rymer. (Photo: James Hardisty)

“Rothwell is a lovely place and it’s really changed since we’ve been here.”

When the pandemic hit eight months in, without being eligible for most Government support, there could have been a premature end to the Gray's story.

But Heather saw an opportunity, boxing up the afternoon teas that the coffee shop had become famous for and delivering them to people’s homes.

Gray’s sold thousands of the boxes over the next 18 months, as well as serving takeaway coffee and treats from the shop door.

“I was absolutely terrified,” Heather added.

“But as much as Covid was really hard, a lot of good things came out of that time.”

Gray’s finally fully reopened in September 2021 and Heather snapped up the neighbouring shop in April, knocking through to create a bigger space.

There’s now lots more seating for customers to enjoy their morning cup of Lonton coffee, a full English breakfast, a spot of lunch or a sweet treat from a local bakery.

Heather said: “The most important part, for me, is the warm welcome. We get so much great feedback about the staff.

“We want our staff smiling and feeling happy when they’re here, because that makes customers feel more at ease. I want them to be passionate about what they do and they absolutely are.

“We get a lot of customers who come in on their own and we might be the only people they talk to that day.

“The whole reason I did this is because I love interacting with people. I’m not famous for my baking, I’m not in the kitchen cooking.