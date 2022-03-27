Tom Tobin and Sam Pratt are the founders of ABB Events, a sound system hire and events business.

After buying a van to transport equipment to events, Tom had the idea to convert it into a fully-equipped mobile DJ van - where musicians can perform from its roof.

Tom, 29, said: "We wanted the van to become something in itself, rather than just for transport.

Tom Tobin and Sam Pratt are the founders of ABB Events, a sound system hire and events business (Photo: Tony Johnson)

“The roof is just a camping roof without the bed frame put on top of it, then I’ve built a shelf at the front.

“I’ve done the inside myself, it’s a little camping conversion but without all the cabinets. We have a generator but if the venue has power we’ll run off of that so it’s a bit cleaner."

ABB Events was launched in 2018 when Tom and Sam took over A Bar Below, an intimate gin bar in Headingley, giving up-and-coming DJs a space to perform.

The van comes equipped with the latest Pioneer DJ equipment (Photo: Tony Johnson)

When the venue closed, the pair expanded their business, hosting events across the city as well as providing Pioneer DJ equipment to Leeds' biggest venues - including Mint Warehouse and Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen.

The new mobile DJ van is the latest arm of the company and will officially launch on the Queen's Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

"We can take the van anywhere, it's so accessible," Tom said.

“We’re talking to a few venues and it will let them make the most of their outdoor spaces that they might not use - turning it into an outdoor event.

Those who book the ABB DJ van will be offered a DJ for their even as well as a sound engineer (Photo: Tony Johnson)

“We filmed the promotional video in Otley Chevin and that was turning a few heads. We offer a complete sound and people say they can hear the difference in it straight away.

“As we’ve come from a sound system background, it's got all the latest Pioneer DJ equipment on there, with a really powerful audio sound system."

Tom grew up in Woodhouse and works to promote Leeds' underground music scene, as well as supporting up-and-coming DJs.

He said: "The diversity of Leeds is what makes it such a great city for music.

"It pulls in thousands of students every year and Leeds itself is such a diverse city - from reggae and sub dub, to bassline and drum and bass.

"There’s a bit of everything in Leeds.”

Those who book the ABB DJ van will be offered a DJ for their event, covering a wide range of electronic genres, as well as a sound engineer.

Tom and Sam are in talks with major radio stations and have dreams of bringing the van to the city centre, providing the soundtrack for street parties such as the one hosted in Merrion Street last summer.

“I’m excited to see where the business goes," Tom added.

“This started as an idea of mine but now other people are getting excited by it.

"The plan is to keep plugging away, building the sound system up and adding to our DJ deck inventory

"Once everything has settled, we’re going to start going for weddings and larger venues."