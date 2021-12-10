Dean Williams' song has been used to relaunch the Crazy Frog ALL COPYRIGHT CRAZY FROG/YOUTUBE/SONY

Dean Williams, 32, was an amateur producer in 2012 making music on his PC at home - without any decks or equipment.

Under his producer name of Bordum Beats, Dean created a tune named 'Skank', which slowly gained a reputation as a backing track for rappers across the country.

However, Dean didn't know how much the song's popularity would spiral out of control when TikTok sensation Bella Porch used it in a video which has now been viewed hundreds of millions of times.

Last year, Dean - originally from Beeston - was contacted by a number of record labels who wanted to buy the rights to the song for use going forward.

Dad-of-two Dean said he was offered a "life changing" amount of money by Sony and the song was signed up by the label.

A few months ago, Sony contacted Dean to tell him his backing track was due to be used within a new single for the Crazy Frog - a viral phenomenon which was being relaunched.

Dean Williams

The song has now been released online to huge viewing figures of more than 400,000 in just 12 hours and Dean believes his life will never be the same again.

Dean has been given named writer credits for the song on Spotify and has had many messages of support from friends and family about the incredible success it has gained.

"I literally made the song on my PC which cost nothing, using a software called Reason when I was about 23", Dean told the YEP in an exclusive interview.

"When I was contacted by labels wanting to use the song, I just thought 'how can I say no to that'.

"The figure offered completely changed my life.

"I was able to pay off my debts and support my family."

'Crazy Frog - Tricky' launched on Youtube overnight.

It has already been viewed over 400,000 times and the Crazy Frog brand is due to return further in 2022.

The usage of Dean's song was confirmed by Sony and cleared - he is an official co-author of 'Tricky' by Crazy Frog.

Dean described the "surreal" moment he was told the song was due to be used in the video.

"My three-year-old kid absolutely loves Crazy Frog", Dean said.

"I remember it as ringtones when we were at school.

"It was so long ago.

"I didn't have a clue how my instrumental would be used but to have it in this is mad.

"I am proper blessed."

Dean has been able to "spoil his kids" and buy a new set of production hardware from the money gained in royalties so far.

"I have had so many messages of support", Dean said.

"I never expected any of this."

Dean is now hoping the song may challenge for Christmas number one.

"To beat Elton and Ed Sheeran would be a laugh", he joked.