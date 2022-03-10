This weekend some of the North's freshest selectors will perform at St Chad's Parish Centre for an evening of house, amapiano and drum and bass.

In partnership with hardcore label Reinforced Records, and Leeds' female empowerment charity Getaway Girls, Saturday's event aligns with International Women's Day celebrations in an effort to give exposure and a platform to those often overlooked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured left to right is DJ Abbie Williams, Anthony Wright, Phenicia Jay and DJ KC. Photo: Yorkshire Entertainment Awards

On behalf of Reinforced Records DJ Virus will be making an appearance, alongside Abbie Williams, Lady Elusive, KC, DJ Kaylea Jean, DJ Phresh and Tia Lill.

On the importance of representation, Abbie Williams said: "These kinds of events are important because they show people that aren't represented at festivals and on a club-level that it can be done and it is attainable. Once more events like this happen, it will become normal."

"We need these events so people can see what can be achieved," DJ KC went on to say.

"From a mental health viewpoint, it might help people deal with things as it's an outlet they previously didn't have - it is [a great event] for everyone."

Pictured is DJ KC (left) and DJ Abbie Williams (right). Both are performing at the Yorkshire Entertainment Awards' all-female event this weekend. Photo: Yorkshire Entertainment Awards

As well as organising Saturday's event, free DJ workshops are now also being set up for the Summer holidays this year - delivered by some of the talent on show this weekend.

The workshops will be run in conjunction with Getaway Girls and will focus on teaching young people how to mix and use DJ equipment.

Saturday's event kicks off at 6pm at St Chad's Parish Centre, with performances running until 11pm.

Tickets are available on Skiddle for £8.

There is also a second event taking place on 19 March at Medusa Vibe Nightclub In Bradford, from 8pm until 4am - more details are available on the Yorkshire Entertainment Awards website.