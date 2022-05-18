Natalie and Kim Church, owners of The Crafted Cake House in Morley, were awarded the prize in Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards 2022, an annual ceremony put on by Oceanic Events.

Judges praised their Queen Street business for its creative approach to wedding cake design, as well as its innovative 'halal checklist' for Islamic wedding cakes.

The sisters are among the the first non-Muslim cake designers in the UK to have introduced the option and say they are proud to have been recognised for their efforts.

Natalie, 39, said: “It’s often taken for granted that because a cake may be vegetarian, it must be halal.

"But when a client requests a halal cake we go much further and follow a checklist.

"This includes making sure all of the ingredients we use and the process of baking and decorating cakes for our Muslim clients adhere to Islamic law."

The custom cake shop also bakes for birthdays and other special occasions

Natalie and Kim were presented with the award during the ceremony on Thursday May 12, held at the Holiday Inn in Bolton.

A spokesperson for Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards said: "The winners represent the gold standard of Britain's Asian wedding industry.

"The awards celebrated those who work tirelessly to meet the demands of the couples and their guests.

“These champions are tried and tested specialists that know how to create a stress-free wedding experience, keeping the romance in the air.

"We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”

The custom cake shop, which also bakes for birthdays and other special occasions, joined some of the big names in the Asian weddings industry.

Natalie and Kim were the only Leeds bakers to be presented with an award.

“Thank you to all of our customers”, 41-year-old Kim said as she picked up the award.