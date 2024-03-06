Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Priscilla Karsan, founder of children's clothing brand Baby Bambino's, has been honoured with a distinguished award from entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

The Small Business Sunday (SBS) Awards, which were held in Birmingham ICC this year, celebrates all the best founders, owners and entrepreneurs across the country.

Paphitis runs the event annually in the hopes that small businesses will benefit from the former Dragon's social media network.

Leeds entrepreneur Priscilla Karsan, from Moortown, and former Dragon's Den investor Theo Paphitis at the SBS Awards in Birmingham. Photo: Priscilla Karsan

Priscilla, originally from Moortown, said: "Being recognised as a viable business by a Dragon's Den member feels incredibly validating and rewarding.

"It signifies that Baby Bambino’s has merit and potential for success in the eyes of experienced entrepreneurs and investors, which boosts my confidence going forward and also provides valuable validation for my hard work and dedication."

The mum-of-two founded Baby Bambino’s "with a vision to create something unique and affordable" seeing a gap in the market and the difficulty parents face when looking for children's clothing. And the entrepreneurs, who currently also works five days a week as an estate care specialist, hopes the recognition will lead to greater funding, mentorship and strategic partnerships.

Pop-up of Baby Bambinos, a children's clothing brand, in Trinity Square. Photo: Priscilla Karsan

Priscilla added: "This recognition also helps my brand get out there and to be recognised as a unique, affordable baby and toddler company which is different to the market. Which is its USP. "Baby Bambino's has a big vision going forward and hopes to have the recognition needed to succeed and hopefully have another store going forward in the future maybe in every big city.

"We aim to be the next best competitor on the market with our uniqueness and affordability."

At the event, Priscilla met English television personality Stacey Solomon, founder of skincare brand Naturally Tiwa Shalom Lloyd and co-founder of Spice Kitchen Sanjay Aggarwal, among other influential entrepreneurs.