Harold Street fire: Man rescued by firefighters after blaze fully engulfs Leeds home

A man has been taken to hospital after a blaze engulfed a home in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 5th Mar 2024, 09:32 GMT
Fire crews from Leeds, Moortown and Hunslet responded to the scene on Harold Street, Hyde Park at 3.23am this morning.

They found a find a three-storey terraced property, including basement fully involved.

Fire crews from Leeds, Moortown and Hunslet responded to the scene on Harold Street.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service passed a priority message of Make Pumps 4 and the incident was made persons reported upon arrival.

A WYFRS spokesperson said: "The house was 100 percent involved.  Three breathing apparatus, three hose reels and positive pressure ventilation fan was used.

"One male casualty with smoke inhalation was taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service."

