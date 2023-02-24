The grand deluxe suite has offered luxury accommodation to the stars over the years.

Located on the ninth floor of Dakota Hotel in Leeds city centre, the grand deluxe suite boasts a spacious bedroom, striking bathroom and an exclusive lounge, living and dining area inside.

Mark Spanton, hotel manager of Dakota Leeds, told the YEP: “It’s the most luxurious suite that we have in the hotel; essentially you can come up here and relax, unwind and feel like you have a home away from home.”

As one of the biggest hotel rooms in Leeds, the grand deluxe suite has offered accommodation to high profile singers performing at the nearby First Direct Arena, including pop star Rod Stewart last year. But Dakota’s most memorable guest comes in the form of one of the world’s most widely recognised actors.

"We were quite heavily involved when Marvel came to the city [in 2022],” Mark said. “They closed down some of the restaurants around us but as we’re a hotel we stayed open. Some of the cast ended up staying with us [in the grand deluxe suite] – Samuel L Jackson was one of those and he was a true gent! The team were in awe of him and he came down and had lunch with us in our restaurant.”

Take a tour of the grand deluxe suite below, or find out more at Dakota Leeds.

1 . Located on the ninth floor Located on the ninth floor of Dakota Hotel in Leeds city centre, the grand deluxe suite boasts a spacious bedroom, striking bathroom and an exclusive lounge, living and dining area inside. Photo: steve ridin Photo Sales

2 . Separate lounge and dining area Inside, there is a separate lounge and dining area with a media hub with bluetooth and HDMI connectivity. Photo: steve ridin Photo Sales

3 . Luxurious super-king size bed There is a luxurious super-king size bed, with crisp cotton linen and sumptuously soft bedding. Photo: steve ridin Photo Sales

4 . Evening turndown service Those staying in the grand deluxe suite also get an evening turndown service. Photo: steve ridin Photo Sales