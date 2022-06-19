Michelle Haigh, who works in a care home, started her business in 2017 after struggling to find soaps that didn't irritate her skin.

Kitchen Witch Aromatherapy, an online soap and candle shop, has continued to blossom and orders have surged thanks to retail magnate Theo Paphitis.

Michelle was picked as one of six weekly winners in his Small Business Sunday initiative, which invites business owners to pitch their brand on Twitter for the chance to join his network.

Michelle Haigh, 33, is the founder of Kitchen Witch Aromatherapy (Photo: Tony Johnson)

“I couldn’t believe it, I never thought I would win," Michelle, 34, told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Theo likes you to put your heart and soul into the tweet to get your passion across. I was honest and said that even if I didn’t win, I was so thankful for the opportunity to be noticed.

"I think that resonated with him."

Michelle's business was born out of frustration at mass-produced aromatherapy products, which she found would leave her skin dried out.

Michelle pictured with retail magnate Theo Paphitis at his Small Business Sunday event

"I wanted to create a scent that I would enjoy using myself, using natural ingredients," she said.

“I started this on the side just to get a bit of extra money - times are tough for everyone.

“If I tried it and it didn’t work out, I wouldn’t have lost much but gained knowledge and experience.”

Kitchen Witch stocks Michelle's handcrafted soaps, wax melts, lip balms, massage bars, candles and more (Photo: Tony Johnson)

Kitchen Witch stocks Michelle's handcrafted soaps, wax melts, lip balms, massage bars and candles, as well as home decor such as plant pots and wax burners.

Her gift sets can be tailored for loved ones and Michelle can give recommendations on the perfect scent - even creating new scents to order.

“Customers get included every step of the way," Michelle said.

“What inspires me to keep doing it is the amazing feedback I get from them.

"They realise how much heart and soul we put into our stuff - they’re not just a number to us. Every time someone buys from us, we do a little happy dance.

“The massage bars pamper your skin after a bath or a shower to lock in extra moisture and give your skin what it desperately needs.

“It helps to calm you down and chill out after a long day.”

In February, Michelle had the chance to thank Theo in person at a Small Business Sunday winners' event in Birmingham.

She got to mingle with other small business owners, as well as hearing the inspiring stories of entrepreneurs who had built businesses from scratch.

“If they can do it, so can we," Michelle added.

"It gave me that encouragement to keep going.”

Michelle said it was more important than ever for small businesses to stick together, as the cost of living crisis grips the nation.

She added: “People can’t afford to spend much because of what’s going on with bills.

"I will always work with customers, if I can’t do it for the price they need - I might know someone who can and I’ll guide them towards another small business.