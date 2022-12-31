The cost of living crisis has gripped businesses in Leeds this year.
We have lost a number of popular restaurants, bars, pubs and shops due to spiralling costs, while other owners have moved on to new ventures. The following 17 businesses are among those to have closed their doors in 2022.
1. Businesses we have loved and lost
The following restaurants, bars, pubs and shops all closed their doors in 2022
Photo: National World
2. Tingley Bar Fisheries
South Leeds fish and chip shop Tingley Bar Fisheries closed in February after 23 years in the business. In a statement at the time, the owner said: "I would just like to say after almost 23 years we have been immensely lucky to have provided our services to such a wonderful community."
Photo: Graham Lindley
3. Dos Amigos
Dos Amigos, a family-run tapas restaurant in Kirkstall, closed in April after 15 years in the business. The restaurant specialised in freshly made Spanish and Italian food and offered many traditional dishes using homemade recipes from their base on Abbey Road.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Meat Is Dead
Plant-based restaurant Meat Is Dead in Kirkstall Road, which opened in 2021, closed in May after being hit with "crippling costs". However, the restaurant said it was not "a permanent goodbye" and was instead "a pause, a shake up and a new beginning".
Photo: Meat Is Dead