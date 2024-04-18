The 11 best hair and beauty salons in Leeds named at national awards celebrating excellence in industry
Creative Oceanic, powered by Oceanic Awards, announced the winners of the annual English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 at a black-tie ceremony on April 14 at Leeds United Football Club.
It celebrates stylists and salons from across England that represent excellence in the hair and beauty industry. This second chapter recognises the very best from Yorkshire and the North East of England.
A spokesperson for the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.
“Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a benchmark for others to follow. The winners of these awards represent the highest standards of quality and service in the English hair and beauty industry.
“We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended on their accomplishments.”
Here is the full list of Leeds winners at the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 – Chapter 2:
Semi / Permanent Make Up Salon of the Year
Francesca Day Microblading Clinic (Leeds)
Bridal Make Up Specialist of the Year
Brittany Jae (Leeds)
Mobile Hairdresser of the Year
Hair by Helen Marie (Leeds)
Best of Leeds
Leeds Style Concept
Here is the full list of Leeds highly commended businesses at the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 – Chapter 2:
Make Up Salon of the Year
B.YOU.T Salon
Hair Extensions Salon of the Year
Perfection 75
Massage Therapist of the Year
Circle 8 Massage
Creative Stylist of the Year
Charlotte Boyes (Lieto)
Lash Extensions Specialist of the Year
Lash Brow Atelier & Academy Leeds
Bridal Hair Specialist of the Year
Lox of Love
Best of Leeds
Hair by Helen Marie
