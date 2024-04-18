Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Creative Oceanic, powered by Oceanic Awards, announced the winners of the annual English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 at a black-tie ceremony on April 14 at Leeds United Football Club.

It celebrates stylists and salons from across England that represent excellence in the hair and beauty industry. This second chapter recognises the very best from Yorkshire and the North East of England.

The English Hair & Beauty Awards 2024 Chapter 2 took place on April 14. Photo: English Hair & Beauty Awards 2024

A spokesperson for the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

“Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a benchmark for others to follow. The winners of these awards represent the highest standards of quality and service in the English hair and beauty industry.

“We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended on their accomplishments.”

Here is the full list of Leeds winners at the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 – Chapter 2:

Semi / Permanent Make Up Salon of the Year

Francesca Day Microblading Clinic (Leeds)

Bridal Make Up Specialist of the Year

Brittany Jae (Leeds)

Mobile Hairdresser of the Year

Hair by Helen Marie (Leeds)

Best of Leeds

Leeds Style Concept

Leeds Style Concept won the Best of Leeds Award at the English Hair & Beauty Awards 2024 Chapter 2. Photo: English Hair & Beauty Awards 2024

Here is the full list of Leeds highly commended businesses at the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 – Chapter 2:

Make Up Salon of the Year

B.YOU.T Salon

Hair Extensions Salon of the Year

Perfection 75

Massage Therapist of the Year

Circle 8 Massage

Creative Stylist of the Year

Charlotte Boyes (Lieto)

Lash Extensions Specialist of the Year

Lash Brow Atelier & Academy Leeds

Bridal Hair Specialist of the Year

Lox of Love

Best of Leeds