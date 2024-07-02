Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner behind a Leeds home salon has been named a finalist at a global beauty awards.

Gemma Duffield, who owns Gemmy Gorgeous Beauty Room in Richmond Hill, is in the running for Beauty Therapist of the Year by the Beauty Full Awards 2024.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Gemma said she was “over the moon” to have been shortlisted for the awards.

Gemma Duffield inside her home salon Gemmy Gorgeous Beauty Room in Charles Avenue, Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson | Tony Johnson

The 38-year-old added: “To have been approached, and then to get through to the finals when it is relatively new business, I’m massively proud. It’s a bit overwhelming.”

Founded in 2022, Gemmy Gorgeous offers a range of services including ASMR massage, facials, manicures, lash lifts and eyebrow lamination.

Gemma, who works four days a week as a personal assistant to a construction director while running her own salon, said she has always had a passion for massage and beauty.

She added: “I've always had an interest in massage. That was the first course that I took back up again.

“And it was just for a change of scenery. I've been an admin since I left school, for 20 years. I just wanted to get out and help other people feel better about themselves.”

Making the leap and opening her own business, Gemma has now gained 14 industry certifications. And she prides herself on the business being a safe space for all people.

Gemma is in the running for Beauty Therapist of the Year by the Beauty Full Awards 2024. Photo: Tony Johnson | Tony Johnson

Gemma said: “A lot of my clients come in feeling body conscious, I try to make it open for all. I don't body shame. You can come in whatever. I want people to come in and feel comfortable and relaxed and generally, and that's the feedback that I'm getting from reviews.

“It's a scary time to get into it full time straight away, but my long term goal is probably to be doing this full time.”