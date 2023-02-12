JJ’s Diner is currently listed for sale on Daltons Business, a website for buying or selling businesses or franchises. It is on the market for £34,995 and is being sold on a leasehold basis. Two years remain on the lease and rent is £1,375 per month. Business brokers Hilton Smythe have been advised the business generated a turnover of approximately £130,000 as of 2021 and more financial information can be made available upon request.

Described as ‘extremely well-presented’ and ‘well-established’ by the business brokers, the diner serves all-day breakfasts, pancakes, waffles and an American lunch menu featuring burgers and hot dogs. Milkshakes, soft drinks and alcohol are also available, as are kids meals, and the business also runs bottomless brunch and afternoon tea.

Hilton Smythe has said it is believed the new owner would benefit from opening later, as the current clients close at 3pm due to childcare but there have been requests from customers to keep the diner open at tea time. The business brokers also feel the new owner would benefit from registering with Just Eat.

The diner is located in Crossgates Shopping Centre. Image: Gary Longbottom