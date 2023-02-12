JJ's American Diner: 'Well-established' Leeds cafe in Crossgates Shopping Centre up for sale for less than £35k
An American diner located in Crossgates Shopping Centre is up for sale.
JJ’s Diner is currently listed for sale on Daltons Business, a website for buying or selling businesses or franchises. It is on the market for £34,995 and is being sold on a leasehold basis. Two years remain on the lease and rent is £1,375 per month. Business brokers Hilton Smythe have been advised the business generated a turnover of approximately £130,000 as of 2021 and more financial information can be made available upon request.
Described as ‘extremely well-presented’ and ‘well-established’ by the business brokers, the diner serves all-day breakfasts, pancakes, waffles and an American lunch menu featuring burgers and hot dogs. Milkshakes, soft drinks and alcohol are also available, as are kids meals, and the business also runs bottomless brunch and afternoon tea.
Hilton Smythe has said it is believed the new owner would benefit from opening later, as the current clients close at 3pm due to childcare but there have been requests from customers to keep the diner open at tea time. The business brokers also feel the new owner would benefit from registering with Just Eat.
Selling points mentioned in the listing include a desirable location, excellent customer feedback and ‘lots of opportunity for further growth’. Out of 49 reviews given on Google, it has an average rating of four stars out of five. A section of the listing reads: “Very rarely do town centre coffee shops of this size come on to the open market and we therefore strongly advise early enquiry to avoid any disappointment.”