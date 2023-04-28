Publicly accessible planning application documents show plans for an Ace and Tate store to be opened on the site of what was once Jack Wills in the city centre. The clothing brand closed its Leeds city store on April 15 after a clearance sale and the plot has since been vacant.

However, the King Edward Street space could soon be occupied by Ace and Tate, an eyewear company based in Amsterdam. A section of the planning application outlines plans for new vinyl letters to be introduced, although it is stated proposals would not alter the accessibility or scale of the existing building.

A section of the proposal reads: “The proposals do not alter the amount of development as the works are confined to the external elevations. The proposal does not alter the scale of the existing building.

Jack Wills closed its Leeds city store on April 15 after a clearance sale. Image: Simon Hulme

“The proposal alters the appearance of the building through the introduction of signage letters mounted to the shopfront fascia, hanging sign and shopfront glazing. The proposal does not materially alter the accessibility as the entrance and layout remain as existing.”