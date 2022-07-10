Sohail Rashid launched his online clothing brand Aime Dieu in July last year, offering quality garments at a fraction of designer prices.

The 44-year-old had previously worked in financial services, but being made redundant gave him a push to try something new.

“I was looking for my next move," Sohail told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sohail Rashid, 44, launched his online clothing brand Aime Dieu in July last year (Photo: Tony Johnson)

"Covid opened my eyes and showed me that you can do something on the side, as well as working full time.

“I’m not really a fashionable guy so I thought I’d give hoodies, t-shirts and joggers a try and see how it went.

"I take a look at the market and what’s not being offered and I fill that gap. It gives people something that’s a bit different.”

Sohail runs the business from his home in Liversedge (Photo: Tony Johnson)

Aime Dieu, which means 'love God' in French, offers unisex clothing in a wide range of colours and sizes - and the brand now boasts more than 10,000 followers on Instagram.

Sohail, who still has a full time job in education, runs the business from his home in Liversedge, where he has converted his conservatory into a stockroom.

And for every item purchased, Sohail will donate a pair of socks to the homeless community under his scheme 'pass it forward'.

He hopes to work with the charity Centre Point to hand out the socks to those living on the streets around Christmas time.

Aime Dieu has been sported by a whole host of sports stars and TV personalities, including Leeds United's Raphinha (Photo: Tony Johnson)

Supporting charities was always going to be a central part of Sohail's business plan and he felt moved to help the homeless after reading figures on the rise of homeless young people during the pandemic.

-> How this thriving Leeds tapas restaurant started with a humble coffee machine“That astounded me," he said.

"They are our future, yet we have a massive homeless situation for young people.

"I’m Yorkshire born and bred, so I want to give back to my local community. I believe that every single company and business owner should.

"My son is only 11 years old but whenever he sees anyone homeless, he always asks for a few quid to give to them.

"He appreciates that we should be helping out. I want him to learn early on that if you have money, always think about someone else and share that love.”

Aime Dieu has been sported by a whole host of sports stars and TV personalities, including Leeds United's Raphinha, Too Hot To Handle's Chloe Veitch, Love Island stars and Hollywood actor Sean Faris.

“It’s crazy having that support from people so influential," Sohail added.

"The majority of my sales are from the US.

"With designer items, you don’t get many oversized or extra large sizes. Offering those bigger sizes gives more people the confidence to wear the item. It gives them a bit of hope.

"Even if I become big, which fingers crossed I will, I’m never going to go crazy with the prices - I always want to make sure that people can afford the items.

“It’s not about the money, as I still do a full time job.