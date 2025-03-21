A Leeds-based law firm is offering businesses expert support as a wave of “significant” new changes to UK employment law come into effect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ison Harrison, which has over 20 offices across Yorkshire, is on hand as the Employment Law reforms get set to come into play from the start of April.

Among the key changes are enhanced protections against redundancy for pregnant employees, greater flexibility for paternity leave and expanded rights for flexible working.

Ben Palmer, who heads Ison Harrison’s corporate employment team, explained to the YEP the services that the company can offer to help employers navigate these upcoming changes.

Kalpesh Nakeshree and Ben Palmer of Ison Harrison will be on hand to help businesses navigate the new wave of employment law changes coming into effect in April. | National World

He said: “Since Labour came in to power there has been a raft of changes and we’re here to ensure that our clients’ policies and procedures are up-to-date to make sure that they’re safe and compliant with the law.”

Among the key changes is the introduction of neonatal leave, with Mr Palmer explaining: “This means that if a child is born and the parents need time off work to take care of them within the first 28 days - for instance if they are born prematurely - then there is now a right for them to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave.

“There are also other family-friendly rights being changed. One is parental leave, which is the unpaid leave that a parent can take until their child is 18, and paternity leave.

“Currently an employee has to have been employed for 26 weeks before they’re entitled to take paternity leave but this is now going to be a day-one right.”

Ben Palmer has outlined the services that Ison Harrison offers businesses as new changes to employment get set to take effect. | National World

Even more changes to the law are expected later this year, with statutory sick pay (SSP) expected to be adjusted so that it is available to employees from day one of sickness. Mr Palmer said that employers within the hospitality and care sector may be particularly adverse effected by this change given the demographic of the workforce and taking into account the increase to employers’ national insurance contributions and minimum wage.

In terms of what Ison Harrison can offer employers in light of these changes, Mr Palmer pointed to Ison Harrison’s employment law and HR retainer packages which are designed for small to medium sized businesses.

He said: “As we do with our existing clients, for a fixed monthly fee we’re able to update policies, staff handbooks and contracts and navigate them through the upcoming changes. We want them to treat us as if we were a department within their company.”

“We will provide continued advice and support and we also have an insurance policy so if there are any claims by employees then our clients would benefit from knowing that they are covered for any claims, including legal advice.”

“Our coverage will provide practical guidance, offering short-term, medium-term, and long-term tips to help business owners prepare effectively.”

Founded in Leeds in 1978, Ison Harrison became a 100% employee-owned business in January 2022 and has grown substantially ever since; with 2024 being their most successful yet as they turned over more than £27 million.

Mr Palmer said: “Being completely employee owned means that each member of staff effectively owns part of the company, which is really positive and gives a real employee-focused feel to the firm.”

The company employs more than 350 staff across the county and provides a broad range of legal services in the region. For more information visit their website or call 0113 284 5000.