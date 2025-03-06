Yorkshire law firm’s booming property division ranked number one for transactions

A Yorkshire law firm’s property division has been recognised as the region’s leading property solicitors, completing more transactions than any other firm.

Following a UK-wide property sector analysis, Ison Harrison is ranked number one in Yorkshire and Humberside for successful property completions, with the highest overall market share.

The independent data-led study, carried out by TM Group, the largest provider of property searches to the conveyancing sector, also reveals that between September 2023 and 2024, Ison Harrison handled a total of 1,733 cases with an average price of £260,579.

The firm has increased its year on year market share by 8.8%, resulting in its first place ranking. It also ranks third for new build property transactions across the region with an average price of £317,747.

Daniel Kenworthy (left), Jenny Bland (middle) and Natalie Clayton (right).

Impressively, Ison Harrison also ranks 20th for property completions nationally with 2,583 recorded transactions and an average completion price of £278,891.

Ison Harrison saw growth across all of its departments in 2024, but it was a stand-out year for the property team, recording a 33% increase in turnover on the previous year. Offering a comprehensive service across new build and residential conveyancing and commercial property and real estate, Ison Harrison’s property division employs a team of 119 experts.

The firm also won residential property firm of the year at the Yorkshire Legal Awards 2024 and is a finalist at the annual British Conveyancing Awards 2025 in the new build conveyancing team of the year category.

Industry recognition for Ison Harrison’s property expertise follows the firm’s most successful year in its history, achieving a record turnover exceeding £27 million for 2024, a 23% increase on the previous year and just three years after it became entirely owned by its employees. Ison Harrison was the UK’s first law firm to become 100% employee-owned in 2022.

Commenting on the recognition, Jenny Bland, director and head of Ison Harrison’s property teams, said: “This is a reflection of the firm’s exceptional performance in the property sector, with our department consistently going from strength to strength. We are privileged to have a highly experienced team of talented experts, including Daniel Kenworthy (assistant head of residential conveyancing) and Natalie Clayton (assistant head of new build property), who prioritise both client care and mutual support.

"The conveyancing industry is challenging, demanding substantial effort to achieve success and this affirmation serves as a recognition of our property teams' dedication and reflects the enviable reputation they've cultivated.

“We take great pride in ranking first in Yorkshire and Humberside and among the top 20 firms nationwide for property transactions, while simultaneously maintaining our strong high street presence and personalised service.”

With a regional team headcount of over 350, Ison Harrison has solidified its position as a regional legal powerhouse with 20 offices across Yorkshire, offering the broadest range of legal services in the region.

The firm has over 10 Law Society accreditations including Lexcel, Clinical Negligence, Family Law, Immigration & Asylum, Conveyancing Quality and SRA Higher Courts Rights – civil and criminal.