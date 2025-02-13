New Partner Promotions at Yorkshire Law Firm Following Record-Breaking Year

Leading law firm Ison Harrison has announced five partner promotions across its network of 20 regional offices.

The promotions follow Ison Harrison’s most successful year in its 47-year history, achieving a record turnover exceeding £27 million for 2024, a 23% increase on the previous year.

Among the promotions to partner are Sonia Millar, Samantha Worsman, Jessica Hudson, Stuart Cretch and Rachel Alderson.

Residential conveyancing specialist Sonia Millar re-joined the firm in 2018 as a fee earner at the Leeds office. After becoming a team leader, she now works as the firm’s locum, providing specialised resources across the firm’s network of 20 regional offices. Sonia manages all aspects of residential property transactions.

(left to right) Sonia Millar, Samantha Worsman, Jessica Hudson, Stuart Cretch, Rachel Alderson.

Samantha Worsman joined Ison Harrison in 2017 as a conveyancer in the new build team. Last year, she transitioned to the firm’s Guiseley branch, taking on management responsibilities. With extensive experience in residential property conveyancing, Samantha consistently demonstrates strong financial performance in her branch manager role.

Jessica Hudson joined the firm in 2019 as a newly qualified solicitor, becoming a key member of the family law team at the Huddersfield branch. After building a busy caseload from the ground up, Jessica was promoted to Associate in 2023.

With 14 years service, Stuart Cretch has been an integral part of the firm’s success, joining when it had just five offices and lacked a dedicated marketing department. Stuart has been instrumental in developing the firm's marketing strategy, enhancing its visibility and accessibility to clients. His role demands ongoing close collaboration with department heads and branch managers.

Specialist clinical negligence lawyer Rachel Alderson joined the firm in 2020 and quickly became a vital member of the expanding clinical negligence team. With over 13 years’ experience in clinical negligence, Rachel is focused on getting the best possible outcome for her clients.

Jonathan Wearing, managing director said: “Three years after becoming employee-owned, we've got 2025 underway with a fresh crop of partner promotions, building on our most successful year to date. Our sustained growth allows us to acknowledge the individual contributions of our team.

“With these five partner promotions which recognise the commitment of each team member, we're strengthening the firm’s financial foundation. Our innovative employee ownership model continues to benefit both our dedicated team and our expanding client base, setting the stage for an even more promising year ahead.”

Ison Harrison, which has a network of 20 offices throughout the region, was founded in 1978. Forty-seven years later it now employs more than 350 staff across Yorkshire and offers the broadest suite of legal services in the region.

In January 2022, Ison Harrison became one of the first regional law firms in the UK to transition to a 100% employee-owned business. This significant achievement was recognised at the UK Employee Ownership Awards, where the firm was the only legal practice shortlisted in the Employee-Owned Business of the Year category for 2024.

Visit www.isonharrison.co.uk