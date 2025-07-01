Imageco sponsors memorial football match

Leeds-based printing company backs celebrity charity event in honour of Elliot James Bransby.

Imageco, a leading Leeds-based print and build manufacturer, has announced its sponsorship of the Upper and Lower tier at the Elliot James Bransby Memorial Shield 2025, a star-studded charity football match taking place on Sunday 13 July at the John Charles Centre for Sport.

The annual event, now in its third year, honours the memory of Elliot James Bransby, who passed away unexpectedly in November 2019 at just 30 years old. This event will also be honouring Leeds United Legends Jack Charlton and Eddie and Frank Gray, featuring Team Charlton versus Team Gray and has been dubbed 'Yorkshire's SoccerAid' due to its impressive lineup of celebrity players and former footballing legends.

The star-studded line-up of players and guests includes Jon Richardson, Angus Kinnear, Rhys Connah, Dave Edwards, and many more. The day will be hosted by comedian and compere Jed Stone. The Lord Mayor of Leeds will also be attending as a special guest.

John Charles Centre for Sport

"We're incredibly proud to support this wonderful cause," said Nathan Swinson-Bullough, Managing Director of Imageco. "The Elliot James Bransby Memorial Shield represents everything we value as a local business – community spirit and charitable giving. It's an honour to be part of something so meaningful."

All proceeds from the event will go to The Homeless Street Angels, an award-winning local charity. The Homeless Street Angels mission is to get the homeless off the street into a stable environment and provide a way of life they are able to upload with ongoing support. They provide outreach every Thursday evening on the streets of Leeds City Centre, handing out food, clean clothes, toiletries and more, alongside offering a safe, supportive, empowering, and non-judgemental environment.

​Event and football ambassadors include Gordon Strachan OBE, Simon Grayson and Dominic Matteo. The event is organised entirely by volunteers dedicated to keeping Elliot's memory alive while raising vital funds for local charities.

Full event line up is available here and tickets are now on sale through TryBooking.