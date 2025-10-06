Family-friendly pub The Stanley Ferry in Wakefield has welcomed hungry guests back after a significant refurbishment.

The Hungry Horse pub and Wacky Warehouse on Ferry Lane in Stanley officially reopened with a brand-new look over the weekend.

Inside, the Greene King-owned pub has received new decor and lighting throughout, as well as upgraded flooring and additional furniture. The toilets have also received a facelift to provide customers with a modern look.

Stanley Ferry regular Malcolm Hepworth cut the ribbon. | Greene King

For the young ones, the Wacky Warehouse has been redecorated and refurbished to create a new play area. The under-two zone has been redesigned to improve comfort and create a safe, fun space for toddlers. A designated party area has been created for families celebrating birthdays and special occasions.

Outside, the pub has received additional seating and an enhanced look and feel in the pub garden, where guests can relax while enjoying views of the Stanley Ferry marina.

To celebrate the official reopening on October 3, local resident and loyal customer Malcolm Hepworth was invited to cut the ribbon. The pub also made a donation to the Wakefield Owls Junior Football Club as part of its effort to support local community initiatives.

The improved pub garden offer views across the marina. | Greene King

Caroline Harvey, general manager at the Stanley Ferry, said: “We are so happy to be open again and see and feel the buzz and atmosphere in the pub as families enjoy themselves. We have a brilliant location, great value food, drink, and entertainment for all ages.

“We are here for the everyday catch ups and for special occasions. Come in and see the lovely new-look Stanley Ferry!”