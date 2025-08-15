Leeds Council planners given go-ahead to reopen community pub

Leeds City Council chiefs have given the former Rose and Crown in Burmantofts permission to serve alcohol. | National World

Leeds City Council planners have granted permission for a community pub, which closed and was used as a church, to re-open with a new premises licence.

The former Rose and Crown in Burmantofts was given permission to serve alcohol.

The building on Rigton Drive was last used by Loveworld Leeds Central Church following the pub’s closure.

Plans to reopen it as a pub first faced objections after the applicant, Mereb Properties Yorkshire, sought permission to serve alcohol until 5am.

But the new licence was granted after last orders was restricted to 11pm, Sunday to Thursday and 11.30pm at weekends.

The licence application said football matches would be screened at the premises.

It said: “This will be a family-orientated pub which will sell food and also alcoholic beverages alongside hot and cold meals.

“We will have an outside seating area for customers to enjoy the food and drinks.”

A licensing sub-committee was told the previous premises licence was surrendered by the licence holder in October 2023.

The new application initially drew 28 objections, with concerns raised over potential crime and disorder.

Ward councillors opposed the opening times as originally applied for, saying there were problems with street drinking and anti-social behaviour in the area.

But reduced hours and measures to prevent public nuisance were agreed with West Yorkshire Police and the council’s Environmental Health team.

A licensing report said noise from the premises should not be audible after 11pm in nearby homes.

The applicant agreed to no external loudspeakers and no use of the outside area after 9pm, except for smoking.