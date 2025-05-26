Meanwood Road: Historic Baptist School in Leeds transformed into 'all-inclusive' office units with yoga studio
Entrepreneur Ben Baldwin has redeveloped the Grade II-listed Baptist School on Meanwood Road into a centre aimed at “supporting wellbeing and local entrepreneurship,” with doors set to open next month.
Originally built in 1886, the building is renowned for its red brick facade, ornate terracotta detailing, and classical architecture. During its time as a school, it served as an important cornerstone in the community’s educational and spiritual life.
Baldwin’s vision preserves the building’s historic character while repurposing it for contemporary use. His own company, Water Hygiene Services, has already moved into part of the site, while refurbishment of the remaining office spaces is currently underway.
The newly created, all-inclusive office units will feature superfast broadband, heating, and air conditioning, and will be available to rent from June 2025.
“My goal was to honour the building’s rich heritage while creating a space that meets today’s needs,” said Ben.
The building will also house Love Yoga Leeds, a yoga studio led by Ben’s sister, Zoe Baldwin-Jones.
“I’m so passionate about yoga and mindfulness,” she said. “I honestly believe if more people practised yoga regularly, it would make a huge impact in their lives by supporting both their mental and physical health as they age.”
