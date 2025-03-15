A Yorkshire-based workspace operator has bought a city centre workshop housing 50 creative businesses for an undisclosed sum.

WorkWell says it plans to retain the Aire Street Workshop’s commercial use and will offer the current occupiers workspaces after purchasing the building from Leeds City Council.

The four-storey, 22,979 sq ft building has a basement and attic space and currently houses 50 creative businesses. WorkWell has also said that it will improve the quality of the interior.

It offers a private road and a small gated car park and currently has 30 individual units with communal spaces.

Aire Street Workshops, situated by Leeds train station, houses 50 creative businesses | Apple Photos Clean Up

Commenting on the move, Oliver Corrigan, managing director of WorkWell, said: “We are pleased to allay any fears the current occupiers had about the building being sold and converted into flats.

“As a leading provider of serviced office space, we plan to improve the working environment of the building over the coming months. All the current occupiers will be offered space in the much-improved workspace.”

Aire Street Workshops was built in 1875 as a cloth warehouse. In 1981, the nearly derelict building was bequeathed to the city centre as a space to house and help small industrial businesses.

WorkWell has a track record of designing technology-enabled workspaces that support hybrid working and productivity.

The Leeds-based company currently supports 800 people who work from its offices every month.

The office group operates two centres in Leeds and has recently opened its largest office development in Harrogate.