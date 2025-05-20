Department Leeds Dock to expand its second floor after sell-out success

Department Leeds Dock’s recent expansion of Level 2, the second floor of its existing building, has proved so successful that the company is now developing the rest of the floor to create an additional seven offices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first phase of the expansion, which will be complete this month, involved the creation of five new offices, and four have already been secured by local businesses including Cognisys, Climb UK and Marshall Wealth Management.

With just one 20-person office remaining, and to meet growing demand for its flexible, serviced offices and cutting-edge facilities, Department Leeds Dock will now develop Level 2 even further, taking the total number of offices on the floor to 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside its individually designed offices, Level 2 also boasts a private 60-seat cinema, hot desks that can be rented by the day, meeting rooms, a content creators suite, podcast facilities, social areas including phone booths and an event space with a bar.

Department Level 2

Speaking about the expansion of Level 2, Amy Matthams, area general manager of Department Leeds Dock, said: “Since the start of the year, we’ve received record levels of enquiries from local media, digital and creative businesses looking to join our community, which is why we’re excited to press ahead with the creation of further offices on Level 2.

“It’s a really exciting time for Department Leeds Dock and we’re looking forward to welcoming all our new members over the coming months and providing them with an inspiring base to work from.”

Department Leeds Dock is an innovative flexible workspace, wellness and social destination for media, creative and digital businesses in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The green energy workspace offers a range of modern and design-led offices, coworking areas, meeting rooms, content creation facilities and Fearns bar & restaurant, which serves as an all-day casual dining venue. Members also benefit from a calendar of community events and discounted rates at Condition gym at Leeds Dock.

Department is a flexible workspace operator with coworking, private offices and creative studios across Leeds and Manchester. Its Leeds location is now home to over 60 businesses in the creative, digital and tech industries, from small start-ups to larger, established businesses including Glean, Bobble Digital, CRSI and We Love This.

The new offices on Level 2 will be available from autumn 2025. If you’d like to find out more about them or existing office space available at Department Leeds Dock, visit departmentuk.com/workspaces/leedsdock/