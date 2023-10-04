A major bank in Leeds has announced it will be closing one of its branches in January.

Halifax has announced that it will be closing its branch in Moortown, in Harrogate Road, on January 9, 2024. It is one of 15 branches Halifax plan to close next year.

A spokesperson for Halifax told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “As many customers now choose to bank online or through their mobile app, visits to our Moortown branch have fallen over recent years.

“When the branch closes in January, customers can continue to bank with us online, over the phone, in person at Leeds Commercial Street branch, or the local Post Office on Harrogate Road.”

Halifax has announced it will be closing its Moortown branch next year. Photo: Google

Bank branch closures across the country have been ongoing for many months now. In July, a total of 80 bank branches were shut and earlier this month, banks Lloyds, NatWest, Halifax and the Bank of Scotland, announced that the closure of a further 36 bank branches.

Many Moortown residents have expressed that the closure of this branch and the death of the high street is a “shame”.

One resident on the Moortown and North Leeds Memories Facebook group said: “Really sad. I don’t use it often but I do still use it. Hey ho! Another one bites the dust.”

