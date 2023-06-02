Three of the UK’s major banks have announced they will be closing 53 more branches in the next two years. Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland will all close some of their physical stores in another blow for the highstreet.

The latest announcement means 21 Lloyds Bank, 15 Halifax and 17 Bank of Scotland sites will close for good between September this year and May 2024. The news comes in addition to the 98 branches the banking group has already said will go this year - including 62 Lloyds, 32 Halifax and four Bank of Scotland sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some support has been put in place by banks for people that need help with online banking or who cannot reach a physical store. Some banks like Lloyds, offer a ‘mobile service’ which is set up on specific dates and times each month to give you access to support. Meanwhile, Halifax customers are advised to check if a “community banker” - which uses community venues once a bank has shut - is visiting your area.

A spokesperson for the banking group told The Mirror the use of these 53 branches has fallen by an average of 55% in the last five years.

The spokesperson said: "Our customers are increasingly using digital channels to manage their money – we now have over 20 million customers choosing to bank online.

"Alongside our digital and mobile banking options, we’re introducing more Community Bankers to provide face to face banking support in communities.”

This year is the 70th anniversary of Lloyds bank opening a branch in Lancaster, originally in Church Street. It moved to its current site in Market Street about 20 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have rounded up all of the banks being affected by the closures.

Full list of new Lloyds closures

Gloucester, GL1 5SD - September 18, 2023

South Molton, EX36 3DA - September 19, 2023

Liphook, GU30 7AE - September 21, 2023

Hazlemere, HP15 7LN - September 21, 2023

Leeds, LS10 2AP - September 25, 2023

Bournemouth, BH10 7AY - September 27, 2023

Kidlington, OX5 2BP - September 28, 2023

Slough, SL1 4RD - October 5, 2023

Northampton, NN1 4EW - October 9, 2023

Brighouse, HD6 1RW - October 10, 2023

Kingsbridge, TQ7 1PN - October 11, 2023

Prenton, CH42 8PE, October 16, 2023

March, PE15 9JE - October 18, 2023

Llanishen, CF14 5EA - October 24, 2023

Cromer, NR27 9HZ - October 25, 2023

Formby, L37 4DR - October 30, 2023

Thirsk, YO7 1HB - October 31, 2023

North Walsham, NR28 9BP - November 7, 2023

St David’s, SA62 6SE - November 27, 2023

Alresford, SO24 9AE - November 27, 2023

Pershore, WR10 1BD - February 20, 2024

Halifax new closures

Swiss Cottage, NW3 6LB - September 20, 2023

Haywards Heath, RH16 4LA - September 25, 2023

Southampton, SO15 3LS - September 26, 2023

Harborne, B17 9NE - September 26, 2023

Kingstanding, B44 9SU - September 27, 2023

Todmorden, OL14 5AE - September 28, 2023

Great Barr, B42 1TN - October 4, 2023

Craigavon, BT66 6AR - October 4, 2023

Feltham, TW13 4AU - October 5, 2023

Canvey Island, SS8 7AN - November 6, 2023

Malvern, WR14 2AE - November 6, 2023

Grantham, NG31 6PN - November 8, 2023

Leominster, HR6 8EP - November 13, 2023

Larne, BT40 1JE - November 14, 2023

Paignton, TQ3 3BD - November 28, 2023

Bank of Scotland new closures