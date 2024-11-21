Halfway House Leeds: Morley pub featured in hit Channel 4 show Four In A Bed

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 06:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Leeds pub and B&B has featured on a hit Channel 4 show. 

Halfway House, in Bruntcliffe Road, Morley, was the focus of the latest episode of Four In A Bed, which aired yesterday (November 20). 

The popular reality show, now in its 19th series, follows bed and breakfast owners who compete to prove their businesses have the best value for money. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hosts visit each other’s venues and rate them on cleanliness, service and food with the winners announced at the end of the week.

Owners of Halfway House Joanne and Julie have been on the show all week but the episode yesterday saw hosts Colin and Oonagh from The Kings Head Inn in West Sussex, Paul and Maxine from The Roade House in Roade and Sanath and Amelia from Stamford Meadows Glamping in Lincolnshire come stay at the Morley pub. 

Guests were impressed with the pub rooms but Paul and Maxine said they had a problem with the lack of shampoo at the B&B. 

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The last venue will be visited in today’s (November 21) episode, which airs at 5pm, before the results come out on Friday. And as it has done all week, Halfway House will be screening these episodes at the pub. 

Find out more information about Halfway House via its social media channels and watch Four In A Bed on Channel 4 at 5pm or On Demand. 

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice