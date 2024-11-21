Halfway House Leeds: Morley pub featured in hit Channel 4 show Four In A Bed
Halfway House, in Bruntcliffe Road, Morley, was the focus of the latest episode of Four In A Bed, which aired yesterday (November 20).
The popular reality show, now in its 19th series, follows bed and breakfast owners who compete to prove their businesses have the best value for money.
Hosts visit each other’s venues and rate them on cleanliness, service and food with the winners announced at the end of the week.
Owners of Halfway House Joanne and Julie have been on the show all week but the episode yesterday saw hosts Colin and Oonagh from The Kings Head Inn in West Sussex, Paul and Maxine from The Roade House in Roade and Sanath and Amelia from Stamford Meadows Glamping in Lincolnshire come stay at the Morley pub.
Guests were impressed with the pub rooms but Paul and Maxine said they had a problem with the lack of shampoo at the B&B.
The last venue will be visited in today’s (November 21) episode, which airs at 5pm, before the results come out on Friday. And as it has done all week, Halfway House will be screening these episodes at the pub.
Find out more information about Halfway House via its social media channels and watch Four In A Bed on Channel 4 at 5pm or On Demand.
