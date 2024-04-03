Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Weetons Food Hall opened as a pop-up in the Victoria Gate shopping centre for Christmas in 2022.

More than a year later, it was still loved by foodies, with shoppers keen to pick up one of its posh gifts or a sandwich for lunch.

The unit where Weetons Food Hall had its former Leeds branch, in the Victoria Gate shopping centre. Photo: National World.

However, the Leeds branch closed for the final time at the end of last year - and its boss confirmed this week that it will not be reopening.

Rob Coutts, Managing Director, said: "The store closed 31st December and there are no current plans to reopen in the city."

Weetons was founded in Harrogate two decades ago and has a larger flagship store in the North Yorkshire town, which is around 17 miles from Leeds. It specialises in luxury goods and hampers, with premium branded items on offer.