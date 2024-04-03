Weetons Food Hall: High-end deli shop in Victoria Gate closes with 'no current plans to reopen' in Leeds
Weetons Food Hall opened as a pop-up in the Victoria Gate shopping centre for Christmas in 2022.
More than a year later, it was still loved by foodies, with shoppers keen to pick up one of its posh gifts or a sandwich for lunch.
However, the Leeds branch closed for the final time at the end of last year - and its boss confirmed this week that it will not be reopening.
Rob Coutts, Managing Director, said: "The store closed 31st December and there are no current plans to reopen in the city."
Weetons was founded in Harrogate two decades ago and has a larger flagship store in the North Yorkshire town, which is around 17 miles from Leeds. It specialises in luxury goods and hampers, with premium branded items on offer.
The former Leeds branch boasted a deli, with cheese, sandwiches and cured meats available to buy, as well as seating in the Victoria Gate shopping centre.
